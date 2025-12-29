Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Over 10.5 corners at 6/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

A meeting of two sides who have not met expectations this season. Chelsea have spent near £1.5bn on players since Todd Boehly took charge in the spring of 2022 and yet the only things they have to show for it are a Conference League title which wasn't meant for clubs like them and a Club World Cup so unconnected with the average fan it saw the controversial dynamic pricing go the other way in order to get rid of the tickets. And yet, Enzo Maresca is...fine? Links even recently made him the successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Perhaps our relationship with money in football is now so numb that we consider being 13 points adrift of top spot after spending that ridiculous sum a totally acceptable thing. Bournemouth are on the other end of the expectation scale. Having overachieved under Andoni Iraola many fancied them for a European charge - nine games without a win leaves them 15th in the Premier League table.

This pair played out a 0-0 draw when meeting at the start of the month but it was a contest in which the Cherries could consider themselves somewhat unfortunate not to grab all three points on offer. There were just five corners that day but the 6/5 for OVER 10.5 CORNERS certainly provides appeal here. All five of those were taken by the hosts in a rare occasion where Chelsea were blanked in this area but I expect it to be a different story at Stamford Bridge. It's a contrasting tale for Bournemouth in home and away games. Over 10.5 has been a winner in just 22% of their nine home fixtures and yet it's landed in 67% of their contests on the road.

The Blues, as you'd expect, take plenty when playing in front of their own supporters and Bournemouth's involvement should drive the corner count up to double figures. No side in the Premier League has seen more attacks created down their left side than Iraola's side (43%), while their vulnerability at set-piece situations is likely to be targeted by the hosts. The visitors also rank third for crosses attempted in the top-flight with both sides sitting in the top six for total shots - these are good metrics for leading to corners. Over 2.5 goals has been a winner in eight of Bournemouth's nine on the road so that's another selection to consider, but with the price much shorter on it, I'll side with corners in the game given Sky Sports' main treatment.