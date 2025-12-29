Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview

Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Mon December 29, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Over 10.5 corners at 6/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Paddy Power Darts offer https://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17842021&lpid=99&bid=1563

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

A meeting of two sides who have not met expectations this season.

Chelsea have spent near £1.5bn on players since Todd Boehly took charge in the spring of 2022 and yet the only things they have to show for it are a Conference League title which wasn't meant for clubs like them and a Club World Cup so unconnected with the average fan it saw the controversial dynamic pricing go the other way in order to get rid of the tickets.

And yet, Enzo Maresca is...fine? Links even recently made him the successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Perhaps our relationship with money in football is now so numb that we consider being 13 points adrift of top spot after spending that ridiculous sum a totally acceptable thing.

Bournemouth are on the other end of the expectation scale. Having overachieved under Andoni Iraola many fancied them for a European charge - nine games without a win leaves them 15th in the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have dropped out of the title race

This pair played out a 0-0 draw when meeting at the start of the month but it was a contest in which the Cherries could consider themselves somewhat unfortunate not to grab all three points on offer.

There were just five corners that day but the 6/5 for OVER 10.5 CORNERS certainly provides appeal here.

All five of those were taken by the hosts in a rare occasion where Chelsea were blanked in this area but I expect it to be a different story at Stamford Bridge.

It's a contrasting tale for Bournemouth in home and away games. Over 10.5 has been a winner in just 22% of their nine home fixtures and yet it's landed in 67% of their contests on the road.

Andoni Iraola
Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth have failed to meet expectations this season

The Blues, as you'd expect, take plenty when playing in front of their own supporters and Bournemouth's involvement should drive the corner count up to double figures.

No side in the Premier League has seen more attacks created down their left side than Iraola's side (43%), while their vulnerability at set-piece situations is likely to be targeted by the hosts.

The visitors also rank third for crosses attempted in the top-flight with both sides sitting in the top six for total shots - these are good metrics for leading to corners.

Over 2.5 goals has been a winner in eight of Bournemouth's nine on the road so that's another selection to consider, but with the price much shorter on it, I'll side with corners in the game given Sky Sports' main treatment.

Odds correct at 11:30 GMT (29/12/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS