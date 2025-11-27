Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts William Saliba 1+ fouls won at 13/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt Joao Pedro to be shown a card at 9/2 (General) 1pt Draw and under 2.5 goals at 100/30 (General) 0.5pt No Goalscorer at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Saliba 2+ fouls won at 7/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Can anyone stop Arsenal this season? If anyone has any chance of doing so, it's Chelsea. The Gunners have won 16 of their 19 matches in all competitions, with draws against Sunderland and Manchester City, and a defeat - quite remarkably given what has happened since - at Liverpool the only blots on their record. Despite that incredible run, if not for Chelsea's Club World Cup-induced slow start to the season, the Blues may very well be matching their London rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

Since a stuttering opening eight matches in all competitions (W3 D2 L3) the Blues have won nine, drawn one and lost just once, with their latest victory a statement 3-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League. Then, 24 hours later, Arsenal delivered an equally impressive performance to inflict Bayern Munich's first defeat of the campaign, swatting aside a team who only three weeks prior won at European champions Paris St-Germain despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. Victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday would move Enzo Maresca's side within three points of their opponents, but it is folly to oppose Mikel Arteta's team; it's folly to oppose Maresca's too, especially at the prices. Both men have built ferociously athletic teams who suffocate the opposition while remaining defensively secure - Chelsea have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games, Arsenal have conceded just seven goals all season. The possibility they could cancel one another out is huge. Just three goals were scored across their two meetings last term, with Arsenal winning 1-0 at The Emirates and it ending 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Ultimately these are two pragmatic managers, which brings NO GOALSCORER at 10/1 very much into the running. Being more sensible about it the DRAW AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS can be backed at 7/2 at a larger stake.

Another angle I like is backing WILLIAM SALIBA TO WIN 1+ FOULS at 13/10 and 2+ FOULS at 7/1. The Frenchman is Arsenal's senior centre-back in the absence of Gabriel and is likely to be targeted by Chelsea's relentless frontline, especially if Liam Delap (2.48 fouls committed per 90 in 2024/25) starts for a third successive league game. Saliba has been fouled at least once in two of his past four appearances and likely centre-back partner Piero Hincapie is 1/4 in the same market. Score prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Tom Carnduff Joe's provided a lovely overview of this game so I won't waste your time with my thoughts beyond the selection. I'm surprised that a price of 9/2 is available on JOAO PEDRO TO BE SHOWN A CARD given the magnitude of this contest. The forward's only been booked once in the league this season but he was also shown a straight red in their European win over Benfica.

