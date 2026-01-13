Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Carabao Cup semi-final preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup
1pt Enzo Fernandez to be carded at 11/4 (General)
1pt A red card in the match at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 66/1 (Sky Bet)
Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
The last time these sides met there were seven yellows and a red card, the majority of which came in the first half an hour.
The clash before they got three bookings each. There were six cards flashed the time before that. You get the gist.
The last six meetings have seen an average of 5.33 cards per game. The referee appointment is also a goodie.
Simon Hooper has averaged 4.5 cards per game this season and was last seen at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday where he dished out four yellows and a red in Manchester United’s defeat by Brighton.
In this competition, Hooper has averaged a measly 2.2 cards a game but has given out nine bookings in two semi-final appearances and four in the quarters.
I was expecting recent history to put a dampener on proceedings, I thought the tentative nature of a first leg in a semi-final would keep cards to a minimum but of the last eight first legs in this competition, there’s only been one no card game. Across those fixtures, there was an average of 3.2 cards a match.
Not the best, but given these sides recent history and the referee appointment, the player card market is worth a look.
After much deliberation, ENZO FERNANDEZ’s price of 11/4 TO BE CARDED looks the best play.
He’s picked up five cards in the Premier League this term, three of which have come in his last four appearances. He got eight last season, one in the Champions League and another in this competition.
With Cole Palmer likely to play, Fernandez should drop into a deeper midfield role putting him right in the thick of the action.
At 11/2 and 66/1 respectively, I also think A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are worth touts.
A lot has been made of Chelsea’s discipline issues this campaign. The Blues have picked up seven red cards and been involved in nine games with a red, with the big bet landing once.
The Gunners record is squeaky clean by comparison. The only red card game they have been involved in came when these sides met at the Bridge.
Referee Hooper has sent four players off in 14 appearances this season.
Odds correct at 13:00 GMT (13/01/26)
