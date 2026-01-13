Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Carabao Cup semi-final preview

The last time these sides met there were seven yellows and a red card, the majority of which came in the first half an hour.

The clash before they got three bookings each. There were six cards flashed the time before that. You get the gist.

The last six meetings have seen an average of 5.33 cards per game. The referee appointment is also a goodie.

Simon Hooper has averaged 4.5 cards per game this season and was last seen at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday where he dished out four yellows and a red in Manchester United’s defeat by Brighton.

In this competition, Hooper has averaged a measly 2.2 cards a game but has given out nine bookings in two semi-final appearances and four in the quarters.

I was expecting recent history to put a dampener on proceedings, I thought the tentative nature of a first leg in a semi-final would keep cards to a minimum but of the last eight first legs in this competition, there’s only been one no card game. Across those fixtures, there was an average of 3.2 cards a match.

Not the best, but given these sides recent history and the referee appointment, the player card market is worth a look.