Chelsea take on Tottenham in what should be an entertaining clash on Super Sunday. Tom Carnduff has two best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Harry Kane to score anytime at 2/1 (General) 1pt Reece James to score anytime at 10/1 (bet365)

The first 'big-six' meeting of the Premier League season sees Chelsea take on Tottenham with both sides securing victory on opening weekend. Thomas Tuchel's Blues got the better of Everton at Goodison Park while Spurs hammered Southampton 4-1 in their home opener. It puts them both in a good position heading into a contest at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's results in front of their own supporters wasn't good enough last season. They won nine of their 19 games there, accumulating 34 points from a possible 57. That left them 6th in the home table - something that will give Spurs the confidence of victory as outsiders on Sunday.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Chelsea 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Tottenham 21/10

Tottenham gained 31 points on the road last season - just three fewer than Chelsea managed at home - but it's been a summer of change for both teams and there's only so far we can look when it comes to previous campaigns. Chelsea won all four of their meetings with Spurs in 21/22 - three of which saw Antonio Conte in charge. So while their home record was poor for a team aiming to push Liverpool and Manchester City, they have a strong recent record against Sunday's opponents. Instead, in what could be a game where the net is struck on multiple occasions, the goalscorer market is the one that provides the most appeal. The first of which is the generous 2/1 price on HARRY KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME. He had a quiet game by his standards against Southampton but we can't expect that to last too long. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet Kane is set for a big season under Conte. We saw him return to his usual levels following the Italian's appointment last season with 16 goals scored from 18.1 xG.

That translates to an xG/95 of 0.64, with an actual tally of 0.57. It was a surprise to see just two shots registered and 0.10 xG against the Saints - at least both of those efforts were on target. He provides a huge threat from open play while also being a penalty taker - and even with Spurs outsiders in the betting - we always have to hold interest when odds of 2/1 are available for him to strike at some point across the game. That's one obvious choice, but a big price also available in the market can be found in the 10/1 on REECE JAMES TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Reece James to score anytime with Sky Bet Despite missing games through injury last season - which included the last three games against Spurs - James netted six goals across the Premier League and Champions League. He averaged 1.75 shots/95 in England's top-flight, translating to 0.12 xG/95. That highlights how much of a threat he is going forward - while both sides relying on wing-backs in attack means opportunities will open on the counter out wide. JAMES had two shots in the win over Everton - resulting in 0.12 xG - and the value can be found in backing him and KANE to strike.

