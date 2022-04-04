Jake Pearson previews the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Chelsea v Real Madrid, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

The stand-out tie of the Champions League quarter-final stage sees Chelsea face off with Real Madrid, and it is the Blues who head into this first leg at Stamford Bridge as favourites. The ‘to qualify’ market is close, with the bookmakers struggling to split these two, and it is clear to see why, both sharing similar form in the lead-up to this huge clash. Both teams have lost just once in their last six matches, and while Chelsea’s came most recently – their 4-1 defeat to Brentford at the weekend – Real’s was probably the sorest defeat, being hammered at home 4-0 in El Clasico by a rejuvenated Barcelona. In fairness to Carlo Ancelotti’s men, they quickly shrugged off that loss and bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the weekend.

In Champions League terms, the Blues overcame a relatively straightforward last 16 tie against Lille to reach this stage, while Real came from 2-0 behind on aggregate to beat Paris Saint-Germain. With the result difficult to call, perhaps focusing on the pattern of play this match could take is the best way to approach it in betting terms. The way Real set out their stall in their first leg away in Paris, sitting deep and soaking up plenty of pressure, could be a good indication as to how this match may shape up. It is difficult to imagine the Spaniards taking an entirely different approach in this fixture, so expect Chelsea to dominate proceedings. Should the Blues play the majority of the match in the ascendancy they will be expected to rack up plenty of chances, and plenty of corners, meaning a price of 4/5 for CHELSEA TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS makes definite appeal. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea most corners with Sky Bet

Thomas Tuchel’s men sit third in the Premier League in terms of average corners per match, and on home soil their average is actually the second highest in the division. They have won the ‘corner battle’ in 11 of their 14 league matches at Stamford Bridge this season and are expected to do so again in this first leg. Real Madrid are the second most prolific corner takers in La Liga but are still almost a corner a game behind Chelsea – the Spanish top-flight averaging just 9.34 corners to the Premier League’s 10.5.

Chelsea v Real Madrid best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Chelsea most corners at 4/5 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1625 GMT (04/04/21)

