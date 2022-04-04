Sporting Life
Chelsea v Real Madrid

Chelsea v Real Madrid tips: Champions League best bet and previews

By Jake Pearson
17:22 · MON April 04, 2022

Jake Pearson previews the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Chelsea v Real Madrid, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Chelsea most corners at 4/5 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The stand-out tie of the Champions League quarter-final stage sees Chelsea face off with Real Madrid, and it is the Blues who head into this first leg at Stamford Bridge as favourites.

The ‘to qualify’ market is close, with the bookmakers struggling to split these two, and it is clear to see why, both sharing similar form in the lead-up to this huge clash.

Both teams have lost just once in their last six matches, and while Chelsea’s came most recently – their 4-1 defeat to Brentford at the weekend – Real’s was probably the sorest defeat, being hammered at home 4-0 in El Clasico by a rejuvenated Barcelona.

In fairness to Carlo Ancelotti’s men, they quickly shrugged off that loss and bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Chelsea 21/20 | Draw 12/5 | Real Madrid 13/5

In Champions League terms, the Blues overcame a relatively straightforward last 16 tie against Lille to reach this stage, while Real came from 2-0 behind on aggregate to beat Paris Saint-Germain.

With the result difficult to call, perhaps focusing on the pattern of play this match could take is the best way to approach it in betting terms.

The way Real set out their stall in their first leg away in Paris, sitting deep and soaking up plenty of pressure, could be a good indication as to how this match may shape up.

It is difficult to imagine the Spaniards taking an entirely different approach in this fixture, so expect Chelsea to dominate proceedings.

Should the Blues play the majority of the match in the ascendancy they will be expected to rack up plenty of chances, and plenty of corners, meaning a price of 4/5 for CHELSEA TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS makes definite appeal.

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel’s men sit third in the Premier League in terms of average corners per match, and on home soil their average is actually the second highest in the division.

They have won the ‘corner battle’ in 11 of their 14 league matches at Stamford Bridge this season and are expected to do so again in this first leg.

Real Madrid are the second most prolific corner takers in La Liga but are still almost a corner a game behind Chelsea – the Spanish top-flight averaging just 9.34 corners to the Premier League’s 10.5.

Chelsea v Real Madrid best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Chelsea most corners at 4/5 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1625 GMT (04/04/21)

Beat The Market 04 04 2022
ALSO READ: Jake Pearson's profitable Beat the Market column returns to preview the upcoming Premier League action, attempting to identify early value

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS