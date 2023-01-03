Manchester City will hope to bounce back from a home draw with Everton when they visit Chelsea. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Chelsea v Man City 2pts Both teams to score at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The first instalment of a double-header, Chelsea travel to The Etihad for an FA Cup contest on Sunday, sees Graham Potter's men entertain champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Potter will be eager for his side to take the initiative and secure a positive result, but their issue has been hitting the back of the net on a frequent basis. For perspective, Erling Haaland has scored 21 goals alone - one more than Chelsea have managed across the entire Premier League season. Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are the Blues' joint top scorers with four apiece and that doesn’t bode well in a match where, more than likely, they will need to score at least twice to win.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Chelsea 9/2 | Draw 16/5 | Man City 4/7

City will be looking to get back to winning ways immediately after their draw with Everton at the weekend, and it’s rare they drop points in consecutive matches. In terms of goals conceded, City boast the joint-best away record as they’re one of three clubs to have conceded just six goals. While they have conceded in four of their seven away matches, they’ve only shipped two or more on one occasion and Pep Guardiola will be hoping his men can keep Chelsea, with an attack that isn’t firing on all cylinders, at bay. Manchester City are rightly favourites heading into this clash as they definitely have the upper hand over opponents who are still trying to get to grips with what new boss Potter is trying to implement. But City do give you chances and even if Chelsea aren’t exactly prolific right now, they should be able to get on the scoresheet, as they have done in six of their seven league games at the Bridge. The odds on an away win are exceptionally short, but the 4/5 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a standout selection given both sides have made a habit of conceding goals and both will gift opportunities. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet