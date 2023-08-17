Sporting Life
Michael Olise is averaging 0.33 xGI per 95 for Palace this season

Chelsea target Michael Olise signs new four-year deal with Crystal Palace

By Sporting Life
13:56 · THU August 17, 2023

Chelsea target Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace.

Reports indicated that the Blues had agreed to agreed to pay the France under-21s winger’s £35million release clause, but it appears he has now committed his future to Palace.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish wrote on social media: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce [Michael Olise] has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club.”

The 21-year-old is currently out with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature for Palace prior to the September international break.

Manager Roy Hodgson added: "It's the best possible news we could have. The decision has been his [Olise's]. I must congratulate Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman on a fantastic job."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

