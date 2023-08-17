Chelsea target Michael Olise signs new four-year deal with Crystal Palace

Chelsea target Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace.
Reports indicated that the Blues had agreed to agreed to pay the France under-21s winger’s £35million release clause, but it appears he has now committed his future to Palace.
Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish wrote on social media: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce [Michael Olise] has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club.”
The 21-year-old is currently out with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature for Palace prior to the September international break.
Manager Roy Hodgson added: "It's the best possible news we could have. The decision has been his [Olise's]. I must congratulate Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman on a fantastic job."
