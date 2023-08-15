Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Michael Olise is averaging 0.33 xGI per 95 for Palace this season

Chelsea agree to activate Michael Olise's £35million release clause

By Tom Carnduff
20:11 · TUE August 15, 2023

Chelsea have agreed to activate the release clause in the contract of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Various reports claim that the Blues will pay the £35million fee to sign the 21-year-old.

It's a move that leaves them free to negotiate personal terms with the player, as a deal is yet to be struck between the parties.

Michael Olise's 22/23 Premier League stats

Olise is currently out with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature for either club prior to the September international break.

Should terms be agreed, he will join seven other first-team additions brought in during the summer transfer window.

It comes as Chelsea are also closing in on the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in a deal that could be worth £50million.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS