Chelsea have agreed to activate the release clause in the contract of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.
Various reports claim that the Blues will pay the £35million fee to sign the 21-year-old.
It's a move that leaves them free to negotiate personal terms with the player, as a deal is yet to be struck between the parties.
Olise is currently out with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature for either club prior to the September international break.
Should terms be agreed, he will join seven other first-team additions brought in during the summer transfer window.
It comes as Chelsea are also closing in on the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in a deal that could be worth £50million.
