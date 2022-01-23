A lot has happened in the 12 months since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea.

Wednesday will mark one year since the German’s appointment as Blues boss and in that time the Stamford Bridge outfit have been crowned European champions, have broken their club transfer record, have risen to the top of the Premier League and fallen away again. One win in seven Premier League fixtures has seen Chelsea drop dramatically off the pace at the top of the table, but the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur signified a turnaround.

Chelsea back to their best At the very least, Chelsea looked more like the team that had many predicting they would edge Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. Chelsea weren’t perfect, but the hallmarks of Tuchel-ball were there again. There was defensive organisation, control in and out of possession, pressure on the ball and most notably direct running and attacking output from two wide forwards who gave the Blues the sort of edge they have recently lacked. If Chelsea can extrapolate this performance out over the remainder of the campaign, they could still be a force. Back-fives ditched at the Bridge Considering Conte and Tuchel’s propensity for a back five, it was unusual to see both Chelsea and Tottenham match up against each other in a back four. It was Chelsea who made better use of the shape in the first half with Mason Mount exploiting space left between the Spurs defence and midfield - Hakim Ziyech found him in a dangerous position three times in the opening half-an-hour. This prompted Conte to move Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg, who had been pressing high from midfield, on to Mount as a man-marker, although this saw Tottenham sink even deeper as a consequence. With Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon the wingers in a 4-4-2 formation, though, Spurs’ game plan was never intended to give them much control. Instead, this was a typically reactive approach from Conte and his system very nearly helped Tottenham make the breakthrough when Harry Kane finished from a Sessegnon square pass following a quick break only for the England skipper to be punished for a push on Thiago Silva. Sometimes the execution was lacking, but Spurs’ plan was clear.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Blues exploit Spurs system The problem for Tottenham in their 4-4-2 shape was that it left them vulnerable when Chelsea’s front three decided to run at them with Hakim Ziyech’s stunning strike just two minutes into the second half illustrative of this - Callum Hudson-Odoi created an overload on the right after breaking from the left and Ziyech used this space to get his shot away.

Hakim Ziyech, take a bow! 🔥



The Chelsea man cuts in on his left foot and guides his shot past a rooted Hugo Lloris to give the hosts the lead! pic.twitter.com/uxyMWXzZpJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022

Injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James have raised the possibility that Chelsea might move for a new full back in the January window, but rather than waiting for additions in this position Tuchel made changes to ease his team’s reliance on their wing backs. In this instance, crosses and key passes were provided by Hudson-Odoi (who made two key passes and completed three dribbles) and Ziyech (who created two chances and completed two of three attempted take-ons) who played the full 90 minutes. Against opponents that look to control the ball in the centre of the pitch, Tuchel might discover the limitations of this system. With Matteo Kovacic and Mount pushed up to offer support to Romelu Lukaku, Jorginho was left with a lot of territory to patrol. Even when N’Golo Kante was introduced for the final 17 minutes, it was a direct swap for Jorginho. Tuchel was wary not to disrupt a winning formula.