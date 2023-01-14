Various reports claim that the Blues have hijacked the deal that Arsenal were hoping to complete, and while it isn't done, an agreement is in place.

Mudryk will travel to London to undergo a medical and sign a seven-year contract at the club, according to The Athletic.

The transfer fee is believed to be €70m up front with an additional €30m in add-ons for the Ukrainian international, who is set to become Chelsea's fifth recruit of the January window.