Harry Kane scored a late equaliser for Tottenham at Chelsea, with Sporting Life followers winning big on Sunday.

Chelsea and Tottenham shared the spoils in a fantastic game on Sunday which ended 2-2. A winning game for Sporting Life It was a game that had everything from a late equaliser to a managerial bust-up, but importantly for Sporting Life followers, it also had not one but two winning goalscorer tips.

☑️ Harry Kane to score anytime at 2/1 (hopefully)

☑️ Reece James to score anytime at 10/1



…plus the 2-2 score prediction at 11/1.



A few winners in the @InfogolApp preview. pic.twitter.com/1sdEn8kRv6 — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) August 14, 2022

Our man Tom Carnduff tipped up both Reece James at 10/1 and Harry Kane at 2/1 to score in the match with both duly obliging. Even more impressive, Tom called the 2-2 correct score too! A thrilling game at the Bridge Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off at full-time as Harry Kane snatched Tottenham a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea. England captain Kane was anonymous until burying a header from an added-time corner, to leave honours even in a tempestuous London derby at a sweltering Stamford Bridge. Tuchel and Conte were both booked after Piere-Emile Hojbjerg slotted Spurs’ first goal, and the two managers were given their marching orders after the final whistle by referee Anthony Taylor. The two bosses twice clashed heads, first on the touchline then on the field at the final whistle, in what proved an unwanted postscript to a high-quality and high-octane contest.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Reece James thought he had settled the argument with a cool finish on a baking west London day, slotting home after Raheem Sterling’s fine pass. Kalidou Koulibaly conjured a thunderous volley from Marc Cucurella’s corner to hand Chelsea the 1-0 half-time lead. Conte confronted Tuchel in the aftermath of Hojbjerg’s controversial equaliser as tensions and tempers spilled over. Chelsea were left incensed that referee Taylor waved away the Blues’ appeals for a foul when Rodrigo Bentancur tackled Kai Havertz. Tottenham powered upfield and scored from the same play, but crucially shortly conceded possession. Jorginho had the chance to clear, but was robbed in his own box and Hojbjerg angled home a neat leveller. Blues boss Tuchel remonstrated with fourth official Peter Bankes as it became clear Hojbjerg’s effort would stand.

FT: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

xG: 1.75-1.55



What. A. Game.



A fantastic contest ends in a fair draw based on the chances created by both teams #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/0U5yFg0G8o — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 14, 2022