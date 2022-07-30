We round up Saturday's action from the Sky Bet Championship in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline along with an Infogol fairness rating.
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign.
Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
Callum Connolly’s crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new season with a battling win over Reading.
The former Everton defender smashed home after nine minutes to secure victory for Michael Appleton in his first match in charge.
New-look Cardiff began their campaign with victory in a bad-tempered affair against newly relegated Norwich.
Romaine Sawyers struck the winner four minutes into the second half of a contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men after the break.
Jean Michael Seri’s deflected goal in injury-time earned Hull victory.
The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the penalty box struck a defender and looped over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.
Luton were held by a dogged Birmingham in their opener at Kenilworth Road.
The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree’s free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs before Jordan Clark lashed the rebound over.
Charlie Cresswell scored twice on his debut as Millwall opened their campaign with a comfortable victory against disappointing Stoke at The Den.
The Lions have long been a team capable of threatening from set-pieces and it was from this means that they claimed both of their goals, with their lead rarely being threatened.
Harry Darling’s stunning strike earned Swansea a draw but they had goalkeeper Andy Fisher to thank for keeping the point.
The centre-half marked his debut in fine style as he crashed a 25-yard effort into the top corner to cancel out Cheidozie Ogebene’s opener.
Wigan picked up a point on their Championship return after being held to a goalless draw by Preston, who had substitute Ched Evans sent off late on.
The Latics, last season’s League One champions, started well and asked several questions of their established second-tier opponents.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.