The Sky Bet Championship relegation battle remains wide open with 13 rounds of fixtures left to play and 11 teams between 12th and 22nd separated by just five points.
Generally, the 50-point mark is considered safety in the second tier which realistically ought to draw the line at 15th-placed Swansea on 42 points, making it a nine-team fight for survival.
Odds correct at 1710 (04/03/24)
Bottom club Rotherham are marooned on 19 points and all but down, but the South Yorkshire neighbours directly above them are far from dead and buried.
Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last five Championship games as they continue a remarkable comeback under Danny Rohl.
Since the German replaced Xisco Munoz in October, Wednesday have taken 32 points from 24 matches (W10 D2 L12), an average that over a whole season would see them finish with 61 points.
Another Yorkshire club showing plenty of determination following managerial change are Huddersfield.
A third successive draw to end January resulted in Darren Moore's brief tenure coming to an end. Between them, caretaker boss Jon Worthington and new manager Andre Breitenreiter have taken 10 points from a possible 18 (W3 D1 L2) to move the Terriers on to 38 points alongside a number of sides.
Stoke are among that quartet, a side in real danger of slipping into the third tier having won just four games since Steven Schumacher arrived as manager in December.
Birmingham looked to have corrected the error of replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney, and subsequently dropping down the table like a stone, by bringing in Tony Mowbray but with the experienced EFL manager currently taking a leave of absence for health reasons they are in the hands of his coaching team.
Making up the foursome are QPR. They've won their last three matches, and have lost just once in eight, with their season playing out in a near identical fashion to Sheffield Wednesday.
Marti Cifuentes has taken 27 points from 20 games at the helm (W7 D6 L7), an average that over a whole season would see them finish with 62 points.
Millwall brought back Neil Harris at the end of February and the club legend won his opening two games to end a four-game losing streak, and seven-match winless run.
John Eustace is the new man at Blackburn and thus far hasn't managed to turn things around at Ewood, with three draws and two defeats thus far; Rovers have won just once in the league since December 12.
Should Plymouth continue along the pattern of 10 points from nine league games under new head coach Ian Foster, that should be more than enough to survive.
And as for Swansea, we're stretching it thin to suggest they're even part of the relegation battle, especially as Luke Williams' side have won their last two and three of their last five.
Odds correct at 15:20 (04/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.