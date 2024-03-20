Gary Rowett new interim Birmingham boss after Tony Mowbray extends medical leave

Former Birmingham manager Gary Rowett has returned to the club as interim boss after Tony Mowbray was granted extended medical leave.

Ex-Sunderland boss Mowbray succeeded Wayne Rooney at St Andrews in January, but a month later he temporarily stepped down from his role to undergo medical treatment, with a view to returning in approximately six to eight weeks. But Mowbray will now be absent until the start of pre-season, paving the way for Rowett to return to the club where he had a two-year spell in charge between 2014 and 2016. Rowett left his new club’s Championship relegation rivals Millwall in October and takes over a Blues side only outside the bottom three on goal difference with eight games remaining. Mowbray played a role in Rowett’s appointment.

Sky Bet Championship relegation | to stay up odds (via Sky Bet) Rotherham - n/a | n/a

Sheff Wed - 5/6 | 5/6

Huddersfield - 7/4 | 2/5

Birmingham - 2/1 | 4/11

Blackburn - 3/1 | 2/9

Plymouth - 10/3 | 1/5

QPR - 10/3 | 1/5

Stoke - 5/1 | 1/9