The Sky Bet Championship play-off final sees Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield on Sunday, with a place in the Premier League at stake.

But while for many this is the best chance of a place in the top tier of the English football pyramid, some players have shone so brightly in the Championship this season, a place in the Prem might be theirs regardless of the result at Wembley. Here are four players to watch out for this weekend - and in the summer transfer window beyond. Brennan Johnson

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson has been a star this season

Wales manager Robert Page certainly thinks Brennan Johnson could play for a top-six Premier League team now and those clubs who wanted him in January have seemingly missed out. Nottingham Forest forward Johnson heads into Sunday’s final on the back of a breakthrough season for club and country. “Brennan is the future of Welsh football and I think he’s top-six (Premier League) now,” Page said. Johnson has scored 19 goals this term from an expected goals (xG) total of 13.4 and was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards last month.

Brennan Johnson's shot map

The 21-year-old was the subject of a reported £18million bid from Brentford in January, but chose to stay at his hometown club for whom his father David played for between 2001 and 2006. Johnson has scored 14 of his 19 goals since the new year as Forest’s rise under Steve Cooper has gathered pace. Sorba Thomas

Huddersfield Town were, understandably, in a rush to tie down Sorba Thomas to a new long-term deal. Last week he committed to a contract running until 2026, with an option of an extension into 2027. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in Town colours, establishing himself as a key member of the first team squad, leading the club’s assist chart and earning his first caps for Wales. Thomas started his career in the West Ham Academy, but made his senior breakthrough at Boreham Wood, from whom he joined Town in the January 2021 transfer window. His lightning start to the season saw him named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for August 2021, and he soon earned his first of three caps for the Wales national team in October. Huddersfield’s play-off semi-final second leg win over Luton Town was his 50th appearance in Town colours this campaign. His assist for Jordan Rhodes’ winning goal was his 16th this term in all competitions from an expected assists (xA) total of 11.55, adding to his three Sky Bet Championship goals (2.48 xG). Djed Spence

Manchester United are considering a move for £20m-rated right-wing back Djed Spence according to The Sun. The Middlesbrough loanee has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest this season with his form earning him a place in the Team of the Year at the EFL awards. Boro have not held any discussions over the 21-year-old’s future since the end of the regular season but are likely to be open to offers following the play-off final for Spence who is contracted at the Riverside until 2024. Should Forest get promoted then he will surely be a guaranteed starter for Steve Cooper’s side in the top tier next season. But if they fall short, expect a whole host of clubs enquiring about the youngster. Spence made 42 starts for Forest in the League this season in addition to two appearances off the bench. He made four assists from an xA of 4.79. Lewis O'Brien

Lewis O'Brien has been linked with Leeds for a couple of windows

Lewis O’Brien is unlikely to be a Huddersfield Town player should the Terriers miss out on promotion. The 23-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer in the Championship this season and has a release clause in his contract that could see him leave for just over £12m. The Huddersfield vice-captain is being targeted by Leeds, who missed out on him last summer, but is also attracting interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton. O’Brien made 45 league appearances for Huddersfield last season, scoring three goals from an xG of 3.64 and making three assists, also from an xA of 3.64.

Brice Samba While it is in fact the Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls who was named the Sky Bet Championship's official team of the season, it's the man in the opposite goal who is the real one to watch. Forest keeper Brice Samba is something of a showman, known for thriving in the limelight - certainly the case in the semi-final second leg against Sheffield United at the City Ground.

Without the the big Congolese stopper, Forest wouldn't be at the national stadium on Sunday. I know who my money's on if it goes to penalties.