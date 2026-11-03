Champions League tips: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 11/10 (General) 1.5pts Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 23/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score 2+ goals at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score 3+ goals at 25/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

ARSENAL will still be buzzing from their backs to the wall victory at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners got their noses in front through Kai Havertz, who was in the right place at the right time to tap home Declan Rice’s brilliant cross. And for the next 75 minutes or so it was pretty much all Liverpool but the visitors dug deep to get their first win at Anfield for 14 years. It was Mikel Arteta’s side's 12th win of the season in all competitions, and ninth WIN TO NIL. And with the Gunners a general price of 1/4 on to beat Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, backing them to win without conceding at odds against appeals.

"Absolutely brilliant from Arsenal."



Kai Havertz gives Arsenal an early lead at Anfield! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eeyhRcLlel — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2026

This angle clicked in both of the Gunners Champions League wins this season, one of Slavia Prague’s defeats, and five of Arsenal’s league phase games last season, which includes a 3-0 win at Fortuna Arena. Arsenal only conceded four goals in the group stage last season, one came against Inter at San Siro, one against Bayern Munich and the other two were scored by Kairat in the final group game by which time the Gunners had all but secured a top spot finish. In the top flight, Arteta’s side have comfortably conceded the lowest xG (7.2) and actual goals (5). They have also conceded the joint fewest goals this competition (2) and kept the most clean sheets on the continent last term (9 from 15 matches). Hosts Slavia Prague were pretty toothless in last season's competition as well, failing to score in five of their eight games, so it all points to a pretty one sided affair in Czechia’s capital.

A player who should thrive on Wednesday is VIKTOR GYOKERES - if he starts. The Swede should rotate into the side having been benched against Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich and Liverpool and starting against Lille, Everton and Fleetwood. He’s developed a reputation as a flat-track bully. Gyokeres scored 79 goals in as many appearances during two seasons at Sporting, scoring two or more goals on 20 occasions. It’s what earnt him the move to North London where he has scored 22 goals in 66 appearances. At 23/20, 6/1 and 25s respectively, his prices TO SCORE ANYTIME, 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS all appeal.