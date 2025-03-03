Champions League tips: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid best bets, preview and BuildABet

Real Madrid host city rivals Atletico in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Only two points separate the clubs in La Liga, Real Madrid slipped to third at the weekend after defeat at Real Betis while Atleti beat Athletic Club to leapfrog them into second.

A disappointing group stage for Carlo Ancelotti’s side meant a meeting with Manchester City in the play-offs. Los Blancos emphatically swept the Premier League champions aside 6-3 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe netted four of his side's goals, including a hat-trick in the home leg, and after a tricky start in Spain, the Frenchman is showing his class. Mbappe now has 27 goals for the season, 14 coming since the turn of the year but won’t get the run of the Bernabeu with Atletico in town; so to speak.

Margins are usually tight in a Madrid derby and given the two-legged dynamic, expect little between the sides on Tuesday. That’s not to say the visitors can’t cause some issues. They have a talisman of their own: Julian Alvarez.

The frontman netted the winner in his side's last outing taking him to domestic double figures for the season and he has six goals on the continent.

Alvarez netted from the spot when the sides last squared-off, Atleti’s only shot on target that evening, and this match could follow a similar pattern.