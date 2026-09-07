Champions League tips: Napoli vs Arsenal predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Arsenal to win and under 4.5 goals at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Naples. Mikel Arteta’s side finished as runners-up last season, losing on penalties to PSG in the final, but were faultless in the group stage and look even stronger this time around. The Gunners took maximum points from eight games and didn’t concede a goal until the visit of Bayern Munich in gameweek five. They kept five clean sheets in the league phase, nine in total and didn’t lose any of their 15 games in 90 minutes across the entire competition (W11 D4).

At 9/1, GABRIEL MAGALHAES' price TO SCORE ANYTIME is also worth a punt. He’s scored two goals across his last 21 Champions League appearances (0.10 goals per 90) and has a domestic goals per 90 average of 0.09. The Brazilian is yet to open his account for the campaign but has racked up an expected goals (xG) of 0.49. It’s also worth noting Napoli have shipped 2.22 worth of expected goals against (xGA) from set-pieces this term with Inter’s back three combining for 0.48 worth of xG on Saturday.