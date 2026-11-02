Champions League tips: Manchester United vs Roma predictions, best bets and preview

1pt Roma to win and both teams to score at 10/3 (General)

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Manchester United, reflected by their general price of 13/10 to beat Roma in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

For context, they went off 9/5 in their trip to Como and lost 4-1. For some Serie A context, Roma are a point ahead of Como and have scored 10 more goals (28) which doesn’t bode well ahead of Tuesday’s game.

The hosts' poor form stretches back to mid-September. They haven’t won since their first Champions League game, 4-0 against Sabah (D3 L6), losing their last three by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1.

It’s why Michael Carrick is the favourite in the Premier League sack race, and with a couple of his key players criticising the board and his tactics in recent weeks, it is a mess on and off the field.

Lisandro Martinez was deservedly sent off in their most recent defeat at Stamford Bridge meaning United have been involved in four games to see a red card across their last nine in all competitions.