Champions League tips: Manchester United vs Roma predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
1pt Roma to win and both teams to score at 10/3 (General)
1pt Red card in match at 7/2 (General)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 50/1 (bet365)
1pt Andrey Santos to be carded at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Santos and Bryan Cristante card double at 10/1 (William Hill)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Live odds, form and stats
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Manchester United, reflected by their general price of 13/10 to beat Roma in the Champions League at Old Trafford.
For context, they went off 9/5 in their trip to Como and lost 4-1. For some Serie A context, Roma are a point ahead of Como and have scored 10 more goals (28) which doesn’t bode well ahead of Tuesday’s game.
The hosts' poor form stretches back to mid-September. They haven’t won since their first Champions League game, 4-0 against Sabah (D3 L6), losing their last three by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1.
It’s why Michael Carrick is the favourite in the Premier League sack race, and with a couple of his key players criticising the board and his tactics in recent weeks, it is a mess on and off the field.
Lisandro Martinez was deservedly sent off in their most recent defeat at Stamford Bridge meaning United have been involved in four games to see a red card across their last nine in all competitions.
Discipline is becoming an increasing issue as things turn sour, winning the card count in each of their last three by an aggregate of 14-3.
And with a good referee appointment, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeal here.
Jesus Gil Manzano has the whistle and the Spanish referee has dished out 50Y and 2R in 10 appearances this season, giving at least six cards in each of his last four appearances.
The visitors have picked up 23Y and 1R in 13 games this season so the player card market is also worth a look.
ANDREY SANTOS is 10/3 with Sky Bet TO BE CARDED, he’s picked up three cards in 10 appearances this season and has a cards per 90 average of 0.32.
Coupling him with Roma’s BRYAN CRISTANTE in a CARD DOUBLE pays out at 10/1.
Cristante has picked up two cautions in the Italian top flight this term and has a continental cards per 90 average of 0.27.
It’s also worth noting the visitors have only lost once all season and it’s fair to say that 4-3 defeat against Real Madrid in this competition was unlucky, with late set-piece goals costing them.
Since, they have won four of five games, scoring 18 times and conceding seven.
If Gian Piero Gasperini’s attack-minded side are going to get a result on Tuesday, as I suspect they will, it probably won’t be accompanied by a clean sheet.
So, backing them TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE also appeals at 10/3.
Odds correct at 17:30 GMT (02/11/26)
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