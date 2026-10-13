Champions League tips: Manchester City vs PSG predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt PSG to win and both teams to score at 7/2 (Betfair, bet365, William Hill) 1pt Draw and both teams to score at 7/2 (Betfair, BetVictor) 0.5pt Gianluigi Donnarumma to be shown a card at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

The Petrostate Derby? Is that what we're calling it? In the same way it would have been difficult to schedule a better Super Sunday for the first round of matches after Manchester City were found guilty of the majority of the charges brought against them by the Premier League, UEFA's fixture computer has thrown us a doozy. While Abu Dhabi United and Man City face the very real prospect of this being potentially their last Champions League campaign for quite some time, Qatar Sports Investments and Paris Saint-Germain arrive at The Etihad at the peak of their powers as reigning two-time European champions. Just to keep things even more low key, friend to Arab states Pep Guardiola, a long-time Qatar ambassador, will attend his first City game since ending his now tainted 10-year spell as manager in the summer. There will also be a football match.

PSG may have lifted the trophy in each of the last two seasons but they have been notoriously slow starters. On neither occasion did Luis Enrique's men finish in the top eight in the league phase, meaning they had to play an extra play-off round to make it into the round of 16. Two years ago they only scraped into the knockout stage by winning their final three group matches after losing three of their first five. They did improve on that 15th-placed finish last term, not just by finishing 11th but by starting a little faster to impressively win their first three games - thrashing Atlanta 4-0 at home and Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 away either side of an impressive 2-1 win at Barcelona. While they were thrown an easy opener this season they made no mistake, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1.

They now head to a Manchester City team whose on-pitch fortunes could not be more contrasting with what is transpiring off it. Enzo Maresca's side thumped Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday to record an eighth straight win. There was quite the outpouring from City's players at the final whistle, a siege mentality reaction that is surely more emotionally draining than a straightforward celebration. Raising themselves to face the two-times reigning Champions League winners three days later is quite an ask. PSG look too big TO WIN at 2/1 but given this is a group-stage fixture my preference is to cover the DOUBLE CHANCE and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. WIN & BTTS and DRAW & BTTS are both 7/2. Backed separately we get far better value and the prices are available with multiple firms. Backed as WIN-DRAW it's generally 6/5. PSG have kept just one clean sheet in nine matches this season, and scored in eight. City may have kept their opponents out in five of their nine fixtures in all competitions, but they have shown plenty of vulnerability, best demonstrated in a 5-3 home win over Sunderland when the visitors created chances equating to 3.57 expected goals (xG).