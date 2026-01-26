Champions League tips: Manchester City vs Galatasaray predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
2pts Both teams to score at 8/11 (General)
0.5pt Galatasaray to win at 11/1 (General)
Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 6
Live odds, form and stats
Six teams sit between these clubs in the Champions League table ahead of the final showdown of the group stage on Wednesday.
Manchester City are 11th on 13 points and are 4/5 to finish in the top eight but they'd need a barrage of results to go their way.
Opponents Galatasaray are 17th on 10 points and could actually usurp City with a win at the Etihad and a four goal swing in their favour.
City are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages but will want to avoid the toil and uncertainty of the play-offs while a point would probably be enough to see Galatasaray secure a spot in the play-offs themselves.
It all points towards an exciting game and at 8/11 generally, I think BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE should be the first port of call.
The visitors have netted in five of their seven Champions League games this term, including clashes with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
City’s European games have averaged three goals, they haven’t kept a continental clean sheet since match day three and the 2-0 win over Wolves at the weekend ended a run of six games without a clean sheet.
No doubt Marc Guehi’s inclusion had something to do with the improved defensive performance at the weekend. Both he and Antoine Semenyo have made an immediate impact at the Etihad but neither can play on Wednesday.
Then factor in Rodri’s suspension and Erling Haaland’s poor form and suddenly quotes of 1/4 about a home win start to look a little skinny.
City have already dropped points at Monaco (who were 7/1), lost at Bodo/Glimt in their last outing (11/2) and Bayer Leverkusen (7/1) in this competition.
Pep Guardiola appears to be becoming less and less composed as the days go by as well. Has he been left behind?
He was lambasting the referee after the game at the weekend and he’s indirectly called out some of his injured players.
At 11/1, I think there is enough juice in GALATASARAY’s price TO WIN and pull off a shock here.
Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (26/01/26)
