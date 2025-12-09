Champions League tips: Inter vs Liverpool best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
What a week for Liverpool. On the pitch, the Reds were held by Leeds and Sunderland, conceding four in the process. Off it, Mohamed Salah publicly criticised how Arne Slot had treated him after he didn’t feature at Elland Road.
So, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to San Siro, Salah has been axed from the squad and Liverpool are generally 5/2 to win the game.
Slot’s side have only won one of their last six matches in all competitions (D2 L3) conceding 16 goals in that time and have only kept one clean sheet. In stark contrast Inter are stable and formidable, especially at home.
They’ve won 15 of 20 in all competitions this season and would be unbeaten in the Champions League but for a late Atletico Madrid winner in the last round (W4 L1).
In the Premier League, the Reds have conceded 10 goals from dead-balls.
Domestically, they might be struggling to defend corners and free-kicks but shockingly, in the Champions League the Reds lead the way for set-piece goals (5) and expected goals (3.63).
At 12/1, backing VIRGIL VAN DIJK TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.
He has already netted twice in this competition, he hit the woodwork against PSV and has averaged 2.2 shots per game.
At 10/3, I also think backing him to have 2+ SHOTS is worth a poke as it has landed in three of five appearances on the continent this term.
