Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Liverpool

Champions League tips: Inter vs Liverpool best bets, predictions and preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Tue December 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Virgil van Dijk 2+ shots at 10/3 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)

0.5pt Virgil van Dijk to score anytime at 12/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live odds, form and stats

pp football offer - https://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17716652&lpid=53&bid=1524

What a week for Liverpool. On the pitch, the Reds were held by Leeds and Sunderland, conceding four in the process. Off it, Mohamed Salah publicly criticised how Arne Slot had treated him after he didn’t feature at Elland Road.

So, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to San Siro, Salah has been axed from the squad and Liverpool are generally 5/2 to win the game.

Slot’s side have only won one of their last six matches in all competitions (D2 L3) conceding 16 goals in that time and have only kept one clean sheet. In stark contrast Inter are stable and formidable, especially at home.

They’ve won 15 of 20 in all competitions this season and would be unbeaten in the Champions League but for a late Atletico Madrid winner in the last round (W4 L1).

In the Premier League, the Reds have conceded 10 goals from dead-balls.

Domestically, they might be struggling to defend corners and free-kicks but shockingly, in the Champions League the Reds lead the way for set-piece goals (5) and expected goals (3.63).

Virgil van Dijk

At 12/1, backing VIRGIL VAN DIJK TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

He has already netted twice in this competition, he hit the woodwork against PSV and has averaged 2.2 shots per game.

At 10/3, I also think backing him to have 2+ SHOTS is worth a poke as it has landed in three of five appearances on the continent this term.

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (09/12/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS