Champions League tips: Como vs Manchester United predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Nico Paz to score or assist at 19/20 (General) 0.5pts Over 33.5 match shots at 5/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:45 BST, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Manchester United head to Como in the Champions League’s early kick-off on Wednesday looking to end a run of six games without a win (D3 L3). Michael Carrick’s side beat Sabah 4-0 in their first European game of the season but have not won since then. The 10 men of Manchester City beat them at Old Trafford, Brighton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the Carabao Cup and Atletico Madrid comfortably beat them 2-0 last Tuesday. Manchester United's form, stats and fixtures Based on the underlying data, it’s not like United have been unfortunate either, losing the xG battle in each of those fixtures. That said, they started well at Elland Road on Sunday and were deservedly ahead at the interval but I wouldn’t be in a hurry to back them in their current guise against Como.

Interestingly, over that sample half of the Red Devils games have seen a red card but the card markets are probably worth avoiding too due to the referee appointment. Sven Jablonski has only given 13Y and 0R in seven appearances in all competitions this season and averaged 2.33 cards per game in this competition. Wednesday’s hosts Como are a place above United in the Champions League table (12th), the pair are level on points (3) and goal-difference (+2) with the Italian side scoring but also conceding two more goals than United. Cesc Fabregas’ side are propped up by Jamestown Analytics, Brighton owner Tony Bloom's scouting data base. In Serie A they have only lost once (W4 D2), they sit five points off the title pace and remain unbeaten at home in all competitions (W2 D1). They beat RB Leipzig 4-1 on matchday one but were beaten 3-2 at Feyenoord in their last European outing. With a combined total of 10 goals scored across their two games, goals are worth a look on Wednesday but with over 2.5 goals and the both teams to score suitably priced, I’ll pivot to the TO SCORE OR ASSIST market.

NICO PAZ has had a hand in six goals in nine appearances in the Italian top flight and Champions League this season. Across the last three seasons in Serie A, he’s scored and assisted 36 goals with a career G+A per 90 average of 0.53. At the prices available, Paz is worth backing to get amongst the goals here. It is also worth noting Como top the charts for shots per game in Serie A this season (21.7) and they’ve averaged 24 per game at home. In two Champions League games, they have had a total of 25 efforts with each match having a combined total of 28 and 24. In the Premier League, Manchester United top the shots charts (19.7) also averaging the joint-most on the road (19.3). In this competition, they have had 30 across two games with the match totals being 32 and 20. Given both clubs high shot output domestically, I think it is worth having a swing at OVER 33.5 TOTAL SHOTS at 5/2 with bet365.