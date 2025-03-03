Champions League tips: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 30/1 Aston Villa to win

One of the many intriguing aspects of this season’s new Champions League format is that round-of-16 ties can now be repeats of the group stage. From a betting perspective that's incredibly helpful, both for comparing prices and comparing teams. Back in November, Aston Villa went to Bruges top of the table having won their opening three fixtures. It would turn out to be a fast start good enough to help them progress to this point of the competition without the need of the additional play-off round. Club Brugge, meanwhile, should consider a guard of honour for Tyrone Mings should he be named in the Villa starting XI on Tuesday evening.

Club Brugge are awarded a penalty after Tyrone Mings picks the ball up inside his own area 😳



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wpAqjMW8pn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2024

His brain failure and subsequent inexplicable handball to re-spot a goal kick not only proved decisive when these teams last met, but also in helping to edge the Belgian club through the league phase as the 24th of 24 qualifiers. That 1-0 win was a freak result that surely won't be repeated.

What are the best bets?

In fairness to Brugge they did secure a stunning upset by winning both legs to knock out Atalanta 5-2 on aggregate in the play-off round. At the prices though, I'm prepared to back normal service to be resumed. ASTON VILLA were even money to win at Jan Breydel Stadium back in November and are 6/4 to do so this time around. CLICK HERE to back Villa with Sky Bet There are of course counter arguments for naysayers to point to, chiefly the poor away form of Unai Emery’s team. It’s true that Villa have won only four of 13 Premier League away games this season and lost seven of their last nine, but they've fared much better in other competitions, winning three of their five matches on the road with the two defeats an aforementioned anomaly in Bruges and a narrow 1-0 loss to Monaco. In the Champions League, Young Boys and RB Leipzig have both been beaten with three goals scored on each occasion. Objectively, based on how they got to this stage, Brugge are one of, if not the weakest, teams left in the competition. And debatable as the UEFA club rankings often are, they also make some vague sense when the Belgian club, Feyenoord, PSV and Lille are the only remaining teams ranked outside its top 20.

European expert Emery

We also ought not downplay Emery's pedigree in Europe, with his record verging on the astonishing no matter the size of club he is in charge of. His four UEFA Cup/Europa League wins at Sevilla and Villarreal get plenty of mention, but not so the consistency he's delivered around those four triumphs in spells at Valencia, PSG and Arsenal prior to his arrival at Villa Park. He won't be as reckless as Atalanta's wonderfully attacking manager Gian Piero Gasperini so the possibility of Brugge picking off their opponents is much less, making the 7/2 about ASTON VILLA WIN TO NIL of interest. CLICK HERE to back Villa win to nil with Sky Bet The Belgian club were only able to muster seven goals in eight league phase matches, the sixth-fewest of all 36 teams.

Team news Defender Bjorn Meier is definitely out but Brugge hope to have midfielder Raphael Onyedika back after he missed their weekend league game.

Predicted line-ups Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Jashari, Vetlesen; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla. Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Bogarde, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Asensio, Rogers; Watkins.