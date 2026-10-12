Champions League tips: Arsenal vs Lille predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at evens (William Hill) 1pt Romain Perraud to be shown a card at 16/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Perraud to commit 2+ fouls 13/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Perraud to commit 3+ fouls 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV: Amazon Prime Video Live odds, form and stats

ARSENAL are back in Champions League action on Tuesday when Lille head to the Emirates. The Gunners won 1-0 at Napoli on matchday one, while their French opponents lost a five-goal thriller and finished the game a man light. This will be Mikel Arteta’s side's first European game at home this season, and they’ll be looking to make it a fortress once again. Last term, Arsenal had a faultless record on their own patch in the group stage, winning half of their games to nil en route to topping the pile. In fact, the Gunners didn’t lose in 90 minutes in this competition at all (W11 D4). The hosts are a general price of 2/9 to win here but you can get even money backing them TO WIN TO NIL which is a substantial jump.

Arsenal have won eight of their nine games in all competitions this term, with five of those victories coming to nil. And at home, they’ve won each of their three fixtures. In the Premier League, no side comes close to their xGA figure of 4.7 and last season in the Champions League group stage, Arsenal conceded the fewest goals (4) and the lowest xGA (6.2). In this competition this season, Napoli managed 0.22 xG and at home, not one of Arsenal’s opponents have generated an xG greater than 1.00 and they’ve played Leeds, Chelsea and Coventry. So, although Lille have drawn with PSG this season and won two of their three away games to nil, it’s hard to see them laying a glove on Arsenal. It’s also worth flagging the player card market given the referee appointment. Felix Zwayer has the whistle and he has averaged 5.5 cards a game across 42 appearances, dishing out nine in his last game.

Bukayo Saka should get the nod on the right and he’s been drawing plenty of fouls this campaign. He went unscathed in Naples but domestically, has drawn an average of three per game with half of his direct opponents having their names taken. ROMAIN PERRAUD is the man expected to start at left back on Tuesday but it is worth noting he came off with a knock at the weekend, so keep an eye on team news. He’s already picked up two cautions this season in six league appearances, averaging 0.8 fouls a game. At 16/5, 13/5 and 9/1 receptively, his prices to BE SHOWN A CARD, COMMIT 2+ FOULS and 3+ FOULS all appeal.