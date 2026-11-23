Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Felix Nmecha 1+ shot on target from outside the box at 9/1 (Best Price) 2pts Jobe Bellingham to commit 2+ fouls at 11/5 (Best Price) 1pt Bellingham to commit 3+ fouls at 15/2 (Best Price) Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: Amazon Prime Live odds, form and stats

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Having led the game, it’ll feel like a missed opportunity for Mikel Arteta after Manchester City drew in Saturday’s early kick off and Brighton lost at Hull on Sunday. Nonetheless, they have a six point cushion at the top of the league in England and are within striking distance of table toppers PSG in the Champions League. Four games in on the continent and the Gunners are yet to lose (W3 D1), only failing to win at Bayern Munich. Tuesday’s hosts were fortunate to leave Prague with a win in their last outing though. They went to pot following the substitutions just after the hour mark as Slavia Prague outshot them 13-5 in the last half an hour, scored and were unfortunate not to grab an equaliser. After winning their first two games in Europe by an aggregate scoreline of 4-0, their last two results are enough to cast a degree of doubt at odds on quotes here, especially considering the injury to David Raya. Arsenal’s goalkeeper was forced off with 20 minutes to play at the weekend as the club waits to find out the severity of the issue.

David Raya is helped off the pitch after picking up an injury against Newcastle

Visitors Borussia Dortmund have netted in all bar two of their games this season, including three of their four games in this competition. They start the week one point behind Arsenal (W3 L1) in the table, albeit they have had a comparatively easier schedule. This will be the German’s side's first proper test in the Champions League this season though and they could be without the injured Serhou Guirassy. He’s scored four of his side's seven goals but hasn’t featured in the two games since pulling up against Real Betis. Guirassy’s expected absence seems to have brought an uptick in FELIX NMECHA’s attacking output. In the three games without the talisman in the side (including Real Betis), Nmecha had 11 of his side's 49 shots and scored three of their five goals. That is 3.1 shots per 90 compared to his seasonal average of 1.8.

Although his heatmaps don’t indicate much of a change positionally, the increase in attacking output without Guirassy cannot be ignored. It’s worth noting, nine of his 21 shots and three of his five goals in the Bundesliga have come from outside the box. In this competition, half of his six shots have come from range, with a total of seven of 15 shots from outside the box, hitting the target. So, the 9s available for Nmecha to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX appeals here. JOBE BELLINGHAM’s prices TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS and 3+ FOULS are also worth a look - should he play. He’s started the last three games in the German top flight committing 2-3-1 fouls and completing five tackles.