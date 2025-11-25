Champions League tips: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich best bets, predictions and preview

0.25pt Harry Kane to score and be carded at 12/1 (bet365)

I thought Gabriel Magalhaes' absence was going to be more of an issue for Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday.

The Gunners breezed to victory. Eberechi Eze got a hat-trick and the William Saliba-Piero Hincapie centre-back partnership was barely breached.

Sure, Arsenal conceded but Tottenham only had three shots, all of which came from way outside the box and equated to a measly 0.07 expected goals (xG). Despite defeat, Spurs were lucky.

This defence is going to face a much sterner test on Wednesday evening against Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany’s side have netted 41 goals in 11 Bundesliga games this term and scored 14 in four Champions League outings (the joint-most in the competition).

It should be a good game at the Emirates.

Arsenal and Bayern both top their domestic divisions, boast a 100% record on the continent, possess +11 goal difference records in the Champions League with Bayern top of the table on goals scored.