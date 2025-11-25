Champions League tips: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 8/5 (bet365)
0.25pt Harry Kane to score 2+ goals at 9/1 (bet365)
0.25pt Harry Kane to score and be carded at 12/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
TV: TNT Sports 1
I thought Gabriel Magalhaes' absence was going to be more of an issue for Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday.
The Gunners breezed to victory. Eberechi Eze got a hat-trick and the William Saliba-Piero Hincapie centre-back partnership was barely breached.
Sure, Arsenal conceded but Tottenham only had three shots, all of which came from way outside the box and equated to a measly 0.07 expected goals (xG). Despite defeat, Spurs were lucky.
This defence is going to face a much sterner test on Wednesday evening against Bayern Munich.
Vincent Kompany’s side have netted 41 goals in 11 Bundesliga games this term and scored 14 in four Champions League outings (the joint-most in the competition).
It should be a good game at the Emirates.
Arsenal and Bayern both top their domestic divisions, boast a 100% record on the continent, possess +11 goal difference records in the Champions League with Bayern top of the table on goals scored.
Back to the Gabriel's absence though.
The best case scenario is that he is out until Christmas but Arsenal have struggled without him in the past couple of seasons.
The impact is two-fold - the balance in the backline is affected and Arsenal lose their main set-piece threat.
Across the previous two campaigns, Gabriel’s missed 15 Premier League games and Arsenal have dropped points in six. They were odds-on to win in all-but-two of those games as well.
So, what about when they come up against elite opposition?
I was tempted by the price of the visitors but I think there’s a simple way to play this.
HARRY KANE is 8/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 9/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS.
In this competition, he has a goals per 90 average of 0.63 and these selections also have that good bit of narrative.
Kane used to play for Tottenham, the Gunners' north London rivals, and he has made a habit of scoring against them.
As a Spurs player, Kane netted 14 times in the north London derby (the most ever). Since making the switch to Bayern, he’s made two appearances against Arsenal and scored once.
Kane isn’t the most cynical player but he has picked up four cards across 21 appearances against Arsenal.
At 12/1, coupling a Kane goal alongside him TO BE CARDED also appeals.
Odds correct at 1300 GMT (25/11/25)
