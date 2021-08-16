In our second 'early look' football piece of the week, Jake Osgathorpe uses Infogol's xG model to assess the Champions League knockout stage, picking out some best bets.

Using Infogol's xG model and probabilities, this article will aim to provide a verdict for who will progress to the quarter finals, but also if there are any value bets based on the prices available. 'To qualify odds' are in brackets next to team names and via Sky Bet

Champion League betting tips: Last 16 2pts PSG to qualify v Real Madrid at 3/4 (General) 2pts Villarreal to qualify v Juventus at 7/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Benfica to qualify v Ajax at 3/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Atletico Madrid (5/4) v Manchester United (4/7) First leg - Wednesday, February 23

- Wednesday, February 23 Second leg - Tuesday, March 15 With these ties not being played until February, it certainly suits Manchester United as it gives Ralf Rangnick more time to work with his players and implement his system. No one really wants to draw Atletico Madrid in a two-legged knockout tie, but it can be argued that this current Atleti outfit don't deserve to be feared as much as in recent years. They qualified for the last 16 on the final matchday, posted a negative expected goal difference (xGD) of -0.3 across their six group games, and failed to win any of their three home matches. Couple that with their domestic form, where they are well off the pace in La Liga, and United will fancy their chances of progressing. The Red Devils were in an easier group, but topped it before their interim coach was appointed, so we can't read too much into the fact they deserved to finish third based on expected points (xPoints). We are expecting United to improve, but this really is a tough tie to call, and a case can be made for either side to progress with question marks surrounding both. The Infogol model suggests there is marginal value in backing Atleti at a best price 11/8, but it is a no bet from me - a watching brief. Selection - No bet

Villarreal (7/4) v Juventus (2/5) First leg - Tuesday, February 22

- Tuesday, February 22 Second leg - Wednesday, March 16 Many will look at this tie and see 'Juventus' and think they will progress comfortably. Unfortunately for the Italian giants, this won't be so easy. I wouldn't be surprised to see them exit at this stage for a third straight season after bowing out to Lyon (19/20) and Porto (20/21). They aren't the team they used to be, when they were certainties to reach the quarter-finals at the very least, and despite reappointing a man who guided them to two finals in three seasons, Massimiliano Allegri, the Old Lady have struggled this term. Juve are well off the pace in Serie A, and Villarreal are one of the trickier last-16 opponents they could have drawn. Unai Emery has a rich history in European competitions, most recently winning the Europa League last season, and they were the best team in Group F, being unfortunate to finish behind Manchester United based on xPoints, posting a far superior xG process (+3.8 xGD). They generated 2.20 xGF per game in the group stage, and despite lacking consistency in La Liga this term, they are an underdog to be feared. The bookies don't think that's the case, pricing Juve as short as 2/5 to progress, which means there is plenty of value in backing Villarreal to progress. CLICK HERE to back Villarreal to qualify with Sky Bet Infogol's model makes the Yellow Submarine a 5/4 (44.3%) shot to make it to the quarters, and with Emery at the helm, it really is a possibility. Selection - Villarreal to qualify at 7/4

Inter Milan (3/1) v Liverpool (2/9) First leg - Wednesday, February 16

- Wednesday, February 16 Second leg - Tuesday, March 8 Inter Milan are purring. Yes they were second best in their UCL group, but their only defeats were to Real Madrid, and based on xPoints, they should have finished top. Simone Inzaghi has done an excellent job picking up from where Antonio Conte left off, with the Milanese side now firmly in a title race in Serie A and playing some breathtaking attacking football. However, they are up against a juggernaut over two legs, a Liverpool side who have been incredible this season both domestically and in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side made navigating the so-called 'group of death' look incredibly easy, winning all six group games against Porto, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. They did it in style too, scoring 17 goals and conceding just six, while averaging an incredible 2.25 xGF and 1.17 xGA per game. Against difficult opposition that is outstanding. Many are fancying the Reds to go deep in this competition, currently third favourites to win it, and it is hard to argue that they won't go far. Liverpool are strongly fancied by both the bookies and the Infogol model to progress, and that is no slight on a good Inter side, it is just an acceptance of how good the Reds are. At the prices though, little appeals. Selection - No bet

PSG (4/6) v Real Madrid (11/10) First leg - Tuesday, February 15

- Tuesday, February 15 Second leg - Wednesday, March 9 The team famed as once being the Galacticos take on the new, souped-up version. These sides have almost flip-flopped in recent years. One has gone from being a team of excellent individuals to one of the best all-round teams in Europe. The other has acquired all the best talent from across the continent to create a star-studded XI. This clash also brings us the return of Sergio Ramos to the team he captained for more than a decade, Lionel Messi facing the team he haunted for even longer, and a former PSG coach in Carlo Ancelotti taking on his former team. It is going to be an excellent tie, but by the time it rolls around, there is every chance PSG have figured things out under Mauricio Pochettino. For most of the season, PSG have played like a team of individuals. Defensively they have been poor, but their attack has been expectedly explosive with the likes of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the line-up. Madrid are a well-drilled team with a clear plan, but PSG's individual quality is undeniable. If these sides were in a league season together, I would take Madrid to pick up more points as they can be trusted week in, week out. But PSG's game-to-game ceiling is so much higher, and knockout games are won in moments by individuals. CLICK HERE to back PSG to qualify with Sky Bet At a best price of 3/4 (57.1%), Les Parisiens look a bet to qualify, with Infogol calculating they have a 58.2% (8/11) chance of doing so. Selection - PSG to qualify at 3/4 (General)

Salzburg (13/2) v Bayern Munich (1/14) First leg - Wednesday, February 16

- Wednesday, February 16 Second leg - Tuesday, March 8 Salzburg have the unenviable task of facing Bayern Munich over two legs and it's hard to see anything other than a German procession. The Austrian side rightly finished second in Group G behind Lille, and posted decent underlying numbers of 1.70 xGF and 1.13 xGA per game albeit in one of the weakest groups. This is a huge step up in class, with Bayern six for six in the UCL and boasting a comfortable lead in the Bundesliga. Their xGD of +12.9 was the best of any team in the group stage. They are rightly the second favourites to win the competition. These two sides met in the group stage last season - Bayern won 6-2 and 3-1. Something similar over these two legs wouldn't be a surprise. At the prices though, it's a no bet, with Julian Nagelsmann's side rightly short-priced favourites to advance. Selection - No bet

Sporting Lisbon (13/2) v Manchester City (1/14) First leg - Tuesday, February 15

- Tuesday, February 15 Second leg - Wednesday, March 9 Sporting Lisbon qualified ahead of the much-fancied Dortmund in Group C, with their superior head-to-head record seeing them progress. Defensively they were exposed at times though, allowing 1.52 xGA per game, a figure that will have Manchester City licking their lips. City were the best attacking team in the group stage based on expected goals, averaging a whopping 2.80 xGF per game in Group A. Accompanying that, Pep's side allowed just 0.92 xGA per game, and it is clear given their performances domestically that they are hitting top gear. The price available for City to progress is correctly skinny, with it extremely unlikely that Sporting Lisbon make it into the last 16. Selection - No bet

Benfica (3/1) v Ajax (2/9) First leg - Wednesday, February 23

- Wednesday, February 23 Second leg - Tuesday, March 15 Benfica qualified in front of shell that is FC Barcelona, but they still warrant credit for doing so, with Jorge Jesus' side showing the capabilities they have, especially in attack. They averaged 1.44 xGF per game in four matches that weren't against Bayern Munich, while allowing 1.05 xGA per game in those four contests. Ajax were explosive on their way to topping Group C, finishing a place above Benfica's Lisbon rivals Sporting. Sebastien Haller was the headline star of the group stage, netting 10 times from chances equating to 7.69 xGF as Ajax scored 20 from 15.6 xGF in six wins. Benfica will ask some interesting questions of this eye-catching Ajax side, who will be looking to replicate their deep run to the semi finals in 2018/19. They will likely progress to the quarter-finals here, and are rightly favourites to do so, but the value lies in backing the Portuguese outfit to advance. CLICK HERE to back Benfica to qualify with Sky Bet At 2/7 generally, the Dutch side are just too short, with the quality gap between these two sides not as big as the odds suggest. The Infogol model calculates Benfica have a 28.5% (5/2) chance of progressing, so the 3/1 price generally on offer is too big and should be chanced. Selection - Benfica to qualify at 3/1 (General)