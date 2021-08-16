Manchester United were initially drawn against PSG in the standout Champions League last-16 tie, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were set to face-off again, but errors with the draw meant it had to be re-done.
As the draw was made in Nyon, Villarreal were initially drawn against United, but with both clubs having already met in Group F, former Arsenal forward Andrey Arshavin had to try again.
There were then question marks over whether Atletico Madrid had been placed in the correct pot, leading to complaints from club officials after they were handed one of the toughest ties of the round.
After meeting to discuss their options, UEFA decided a complete redraw was required.
United and PSG were paired in the same group during the 2020/21 Champions League, with United winning 2-1 in Paris and losing 3-1 at Old Trafford, but neither side had Messi or Ronaldo last season.
The duo, arguably the two greatest footballers of all time, have met on 36 previous occasions for club and country.
Messi has 16 wins and 22 goals to Ronaldo's 11 wins and 21 goals.