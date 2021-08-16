As the draw was made in Nyon, Villarreal were initially drawn against United, but with both clubs having already met in Group F, former Arsenal forward Andrey Arshavin had to try again.

There were then question marks over whether Atletico Madrid had been placed in the correct pot, leading to complaints from club officials after they were handed one of the toughest ties of the round.

After meeting to discuss their options, UEFA decided a complete redraw was required.