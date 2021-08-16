Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will meet again in the Champions League last 16
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will meet again in the Champions League last 16

Champions League last-16 draw: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi as Man Utd draw PSG before errrors lead to re-draw

By Sporting Life
15:39 · MON December 13, 2021

Manchester United were initially drawn against PSG in the standout Champions League last-16 tie, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were set to face-off again, but errors with the draw meant it had to be re-done.

As the draw was made in Nyon, Villarreal were initially drawn against United, but with both clubs having already met in Group F, former Arsenal forward Andrey Arshavin had to try again.

There were then question marks over whether Atletico Madrid had been placed in the correct pot, leading to complaints from club officials after they were handed one of the toughest ties of the round.

After meeting to discuss their options, UEFA decided a complete redraw was required.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Initial Champions League last-16 draw in full

  • Benfica v Real Madrid
  • Villarreal v Manchester City
  • Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
  • Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool
  • Inter Milan v Ajax
  • Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
  • Chelsea v Lille
  • PSG v Manchester United

Errors deprive fans of Ronaldo v Messi

PSG v Man Utd

United and PSG were paired in the same group during the 2020/21 Champions League, with United winning 2-1 in Paris and losing 3-1 at Old Trafford, but neither side had Messi or Ronaldo last season.

The duo, arguably the two greatest footballers of all time, have met on 36 previous occasions for club and country.

Messi has 16 wins and 22 goals to Ronaldo's 11 wins and 21 goals.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid complained about the errors in the draw
ALSO READ: Errors lead to re-done draw

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS