Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St Germain launched their latest quest for Champions League glory with victory over Juventus.

The France international took just five minutes to put his side in front after running on to Neymar’s through-ball and he doubled his tally with just 22 minutes gone. Half-time substitute Weston McKennie reduced the deficit with a 53rd-minute header, but could not prevent the Serie A outfit from slipping to a 2-1 Group H defeat. They are joined at the top of the group by Benfica, who won 2-0 at home to Maccabi Haifa thanks to goals from Rafa and Alejandro Grimaldo.

PSG 2-1 Juventus

• xG: 1.54 - 1.23



Kylian Mbappe's brace wins a heavyweight clash on opening night.#UCL pic.twitter.com/3geLKd69FG — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) September 6, 2022

Erling Haaland took his Champions League tally to 25 goals in 20 appearances as Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 Group G win at Sevilla. Haaland, who scored a hat-trick on his debut for Salzburg in the competition and a double for Borussia Dortmund, opened his City account from Kevin De Bruyne’s 20th-minute cross and – after Phil Foden had made it 2-0 – helped himself to a second with 23 minutes remaining before being taken off by Pep Guardiola. Defender Ruben Dias completed the scoring with his first in the competition to round off an impressive display. Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro struck inside seven first-half minutes to set Borussia Dortmund on their way to a 3-0 home win over FC Copenhagen. England international Jude Bellingham made sure of the points with seven minutes remaining and Copenhagen’s disappointment was complete when Rasmus Falk saw a late consolation strike ruled out by VAR. Mislav Orsic fired Dinamo Zagreb to a famous Group E victory over big-spending Chelsea at the Maksimir Stadium.

FT: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

• xG: 0.62 - 0.87



Mislav Oršić is the hero for the Croatian champions.#UCL pic.twitter.com/M4z8DgbrPd — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) September 6, 2022

The Croatia striker ran through a defence which included Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, who cost the Blues a combined £105million this summer, before lifting a 13th-minute shot over the advancing Kepa Arrizabalaga. Reece James hit the post at the death as Thomas Tuchel’s misfiring side pushed for an equaliser, but Dinamo were not to be denied a 1-0 win. The Blues sit at the foot of the group after Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan drew 1-1 in Austria after Alexis Saelemaekers cancelled out Noah Okafor’s opener for the home side. Second-half goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and substitute Eden Hazard handed holders Real Madrid a 3-0 Group F win at Celtic which proved trickier than the scoreline suggests.

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

• xG: 1.05 - 2.62



The Scottish champions had their opponents worried in the first-half, but Real get the job done in the second.#UCL pic.twitter.com/XxYfPlXJPJ — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) September 6, 2022