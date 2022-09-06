The prolific Norwegian maintained his stunning start at City – and his own remarkable record in the competition – by putting the visitors ahead at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and netting their third.

Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also struck as City, looking to finally claim the elusive European crown after years of near misses, comfortably saw off their limited Spanish opponents in Tuesday’s Group G opener.

The headlines once again belonged to Haaland after a double that took his City tally to 12 in just eight appearances and his overall Champions League haul to 25 in 20 outings.

Sevilla must also be sick of the sight of him after he struck four against them in a two-legged tie for Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

His performance certainly put any defensive concerns City may have had on the back burner.