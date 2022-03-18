Sporting Life
UCL percentage chance of qualification
Infogol's xG model is backing all three Premier League sides

Champions League draw: Chelsea v Real Madrid, Man City v Atletico Madrid

By Sporting Life
11:54 · FRI March 18, 2022

Chelsea and Manchester City will face Real and Atletico Madrid respectively in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Liverpool drawn against Benfica.

Holders Chelsea will have home advantage in the first leg for a tie that will see them come up against former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose Real side a staged a tremendous comeback to knock out Paris St Germain in the last eight.

Quarter-final draw

  • Chelsea v Real Madrid
  • Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
  • Villarreal v Bayern Munich
  • Benfica v Liverpool

First and second legs will be played on April 5-6 and April 12-13 respectively.

City, finalists last season and seeking a maiden win in the competition, will play the first leg at Etihad Stadium against Diego Simeone’s Atletico who booked their quarter-final spot by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Six-time winners Liverpool will travel to Lisbon for the opening match of their encounter with Benfica, who eliminated Ajax with a 1-0 win in Amsterdam in midweek.

Villarreal will play six-time champions Bayern Munich in the remaining quarter-final.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have the trickiest last-eight tie according to the Infogol model

Semi-final draw

  • Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid
  • Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

First and second legs will be played on April 26-27 and May 3-4 respectively.

The semi-final draw also took place, with the winners of the Manchester City-Atletico Madrid and Chelsea-Real Madrid ties being paired together.

Benfica or Liverpool will meet Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the other semi-final.

