Holders Chelsea will have home advantage in the first leg for a tie that will see them come up against former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose Real side a staged a tremendous comeback to knock out Paris St Germain in the last eight.

First and second legs will be played on April 5-6 and April 12-13 respectively.

City, finalists last season and seeking a maiden win in the competition, will play the first leg at Etihad Stadium against Diego Simeone’s Atletico who booked their quarter-final spot by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Six-time winners Liverpool will travel to Lisbon for the opening match of their encounter with Benfica, who eliminated Ajax with a 1-0 win in Amsterdam in midweek.

Villarreal will play six-time champions Bayern Munich in the remaining quarter-final.