Champions League best bets and tips for 17 February 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League 17:45 - Galatasaray vs Juventus 1pt Weston McKennie to score or assist at 11/5 (bet365) 20:00 - Benfica vs Real Madrid 1pt A penalty awarded at 9/5 (Boylesports, Betfred) 0.5pt Real Madrid to score a penalty at 9/2 (bet365) 20:00 - Monaco vs PSG 1pt Denis Zakaria to be carded at 3/1 (General) 1pt A sending off in the match at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Galatasaray vs Juventus Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Having watched him play for Leeds, I never thought I'd be tipping WESTON MCKENNIE TO SCORE OR ASSIST in a game, never mind at a price of 11/5. But, he's been playing in the number 10 position for Juventus this season and has been thriving.

Weston McKennie has been thriving in attack of late

Fresh from a two-assist game against Inter at the weekend and a goal against Lazio the game prior, it's fair to say the USA international has reinvented himself for the better. In fact, across his last 19 starts across all competitions, this bet has landed 10 times, with McKennie delivering seven goals and four assists in that time. Data-wise he's averaging 0.47 expected goal involvements per 90 (xGI = xG + xA), making the price on offer look large. Add in the fact that Juventus have been scoring a lot of goals recently, netting 38 goals in their last 20 matches (1.9 per game), and Galatasaray have allowed 1.73 xGA per game in the Champions League, and this bet should give us a run for our money.

Benfica vs Real Madrid Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live odds, form and stats Tom has covered this game in much more detail but I couldn't not tip A PENALTY TO BE AWARDED in what should be a cracking game. Real Madrid have been awarded the most penalties of any team across Europe this season, winning 16 in 32 matches across La Liga and Champions League, while Benfica have been awarded 10 in the Portuguese Primera Liga this season, highlighting that both sides have players capable. The key for this bet though is the referee appointment of Francois Letexier, who has given 14 penalties in 25 career Champions League matches at an average of 0.56 per game. He clearly just loves giving spot-kicks. It's 9/5 for another here and that looks large given all the above, and we'll also back REAL MADRID TO SCORE A PENALTY at 9/2. The chances are it's Madrid who are awarded a penalty if there is one, and Kylian Mbappe is the taker, netting 11 of the 12 he's taken this season. If it's not him, it'll be Vinicius Jr who scored both penalties at the weekend too.