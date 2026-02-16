Benfica vs Real Madrid tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
2pts Over 9.5 corners at 6/5 (General)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Every single piece of content you'll find on this game will begin by referencing the heroics of goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the final outing of the League Stage - this one is no different.
Needing a goal for progression, Trubin's brilliant header from a free-kick with the final touch of the game gave them the required 4-2 victory. It was one of the Champions League's all-time great moments.
And the fact it was a team led by Jose Mourinho just adds to it. I'm not fully buying into the 'Mourinho Magic' angle we've seen (a goalkeeper scored in a moment of desperation) but it is brilliant he was the one to benefit from it.
A celebration akin to the Old Trafford touchline run followed. Of course, we then get a meeting between the pair at the first stage of the knockouts.
That game also came at a cost to Real, who will be without suspended duo Raul Asencio and Rodrygo. Jude Bellingham and Éder Militão also miss out through injury.
Benfica therefore have a better chance of getting something and they'll know the importance of a positive first leg result in front of their home crowd. That said, just because a team has to win doesn't mean they actually will win.
The previous game also had certain factors going into it in terms of qualification. The first game of a two-legged tie doesn't. It shouldn't be as chaotic.
I do like the potential for CORNERS though and the odds-against price across the board on OVER 9.5. That's a line which is one fewer than we usually see.
Benfica have been a high corners side under Mourinho. They've taken at least six in each of their last seven with the previous three outings combining for a huge total of 29.
The game state should play into this market. A level game will have Benfica trying to find a way through a bit more while Real taking the lead will obviously put further emphasis on the hosts.
If Benfica find that go-ahead goal, there will be the case of them just protecting what they have. That should see Real on the front foot and building up their corners tally.
The first leg is typically the lower event of the two but the importance of the outsider being at home will help with this selection. Given the line, I'm happy to take it.
Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (16/02/26)
