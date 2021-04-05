Sky Bet Championship: Wycombe boost survival hopes; Barnsley continue play-off push

A review of Monday's action in the Sky Bet Championship, where Wycombe boosted their survival hopes with victory over Rotherham.

Review Relegation-threatened Wycombe boosted their slender Sky Bet Championship survival hopes by inflicting a damaging 3-0 defeat on fellow strugglers Rotherham. Goals from Admiral Muskwe, Jason McCarthy and David Wheeler earned the lowly Chairboys a second successive win to move them eight points from safety. The 22nd-placed Millers, who have games in hand on the teams around them, remain two points above Gareth Ainsworth’s visitors following an eighth loss from 10 games. Coventry took a big step towards safety by beating Bristol City 3-1 to end their three-game winless run. Leo Ostigard’s early strike and a second-half penalty from Matt Godden put the Sky Blues in control before Viktor Gyokeres ensured they would move seven points above the drop zone after Robins forward Nahki Wells pulled one back.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock

At the other end of the table, second-placed Watford missed the chance to significantly cut the gap to leaders Norwich after surrendering a lead to draw 1-1 at Middlesbrough. Ismaila Sarr’s 10th goal of the season opened the scoring at the Riverside Stadium but Yannick Bolasie’s first Boro goal denied the promotion-chasing Hornets a seventh successive win. Xisco Munoz’s men sit five points adrift of the table-topping Canaries, who host Huddersfield on Tuesday, but more importantly moved 10 points clear of the chasing pack after goal-shy Swansea lost 1-0 at home to Preston. Steve Cooper’s side have suffered four successive defeats without scoring after a late Matt Grimes own goal gifted North End victory. Daryl Dike’s brace boosted fifth-placed Barnsley’s surprise play-off push as they won 2-1 against Luton at Kenilworth Road to move within a point of the Swans.

Daryl Dike celebrates a goal against Reading