Celtic vs Utrecht predictions, tips, best bets and Europa League preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
1pts Celtic to win and both teams to score at 2/1 (General)
Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
TV: TNT Sport 4
Live odds, form and stats
Martin O'Neill has had very few downs during his two interim spells with Celtic this season, but twice letting a lead slip at Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday was one of them.
It was the second game in succession the Hoops had both a man sent off and given up an advantage, having led 2-0 away to Bologna in the Europa League a week ago only to draw that match 2-2 as well.
The veteran manager will hope his team rediscover their discipline and tighten up defensively for what it is a crucial final UEL league phase game; for them anyway.
Victory will ensure Celtic progress to the last-32 play-off stage, and they could hardly be more fortunate in terms of opponent.
Utrecht are already eliminated, have lost four successive matches and are winless in 10, and have a head coach in Ron Jans who is having to publicly refuse to resign.
The Dutch side are particularly bad European travellers, taking just two points from their last 10 continental away trips, finding the net only twice in that time.
Celtic may have looked a little sketchy in the few weeks since O'Neill returned for a second temporary stint but there is no doubting his impact, underpinned it would seem by being able to simplify instructions to what had become an increasingly confused-looking team.
Having won 10, drawn two and lost one of his 13 games at the helm, with both draws coming when his side were reduced to 10 players, it isn't much of a stretch to back CELTIC TO WIN, although it is a surprise they're as long as 1/3 when this is a dead-rubber for their opponents.
Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE alongside the home win pays 2/1 which feels a touch generous.
Although there have been seven clean sheets in O'Neill's 13 matches in charge, Celtic have failed to record one in their previous seven Europa League matches this season, conceding 13 goals in total.
Odds correct at 11:45 GMT (28/01/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Tom Carnduff's Bundesliga column
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.