Celtic vs Utrecht predictions, tips, best bets and Europa League preview

1pts Celtic to win and both teams to score at 2/1 (General)

Martin O'Neill has had very few downs during his two interim spells with Celtic this season, but twice letting a lead slip at Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday was one of them.

It was the second game in succession the Hoops had both a man sent off and given up an advantage, having led 2-0 away to Bologna in the Europa League a week ago only to draw that match 2-2 as well.

The veteran manager will hope his team rediscover their discipline and tighten up defensively for what it is a crucial final UEL league phase game; for them anyway.

Victory will ensure Celtic progress to the last-32 play-off stage, and they could hardly be more fortunate in terms of opponent.

Utrecht are already eliminated, have lost four successive matches and are winless in 10, and have a head coach in Ron Jans who is having to publicly refuse to resign.

The Dutch side are particularly bad European travellers, taking just two points from their last 10 continental away trips, finding the net only twice in that time.