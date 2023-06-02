Celtic are odds on to win the 150th Scottish Cup final. Just in case there is an upset, James Cantrill has 75/1 and 160/1 best bets lined up.

Football betting tips: Scottish Cup final 1pt Billy McKay to be shown a card at 9/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pts Mark Ridgers to be shown a card and Inverness double chance at 75/1 (bet365) 0.25pts Mark Ridgers to be shown a card and Inverness double chance at 160/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Celtic have re-emerged as the dominant force in Scottish football, two years on from a trophyless spell under Neil Lennon. Glasgow’s Green and Whites are one victory away from completing the domestic treble, it will be their fifth in seven seasons. Standing in the way of the Premiership title holders are Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Located just 14 miles from Loch Ness, it's a club all too familiar with tall tales and they will be hoping to pull out a giant-killing this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side wrapped up the title with four games to spare and then took their foot of the gas, losing two of the following three and drawing the other. Any fears their faltering form could develop into something worse were put to bed in their emphatic 5-0 win over Aberdeen on final day. While it has been tricky for Celtic, maintaining match sharpness has been impossible for Billy Dodds's side who have not played a competitive game in four weeks since the end of the Championship season. Caley Thistle certainly have pedigree in this competition. They won it in 2015, beating the Hoops in extra time on route to the final. This season, they have knocked out two top flight sides to earn a spot at Hampden Park. With value scarce in the traditional markets, I have delved into the left field and BILLY MCKAY’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to back Billy McKay to be shown a card with Sky Bet Domestically, he has notched up 17 cards over a career spanning 446 appearances, eight of those have come since joining Caley Thistle though. Pre-Inverness, the frontman averaged 0.03 cards per 90, since making the switch that average has jumped to 0.14. Based on the latter, his price for a booking this weekend represents value.

I also have a couple of punts, just in case. Just in case, Celtic are a little sluggish and Inverness pull off the impossible. I think it is worth getting the Championship club onside. Combining INVERNESS DOUBLE CHANCE with MARK RIDGERS TO BE SHOWN A CARD pays out at 75/1 and combining INVERNESS TO WIN with MARK RIDGERS TO BE SHOWN A CARD boasters it to 160/1. CLICK HERE to back Inverness to win and Mark Ridgers to be shown a card with Sky Bet The logic is simple, in the unlikely instance Caley Thistle can get their noses in front, their stopper will be doing all he can to protect the lead. The 25/1 about an Inverness win is large but I think it is worth being a little more ambitious here given the gulf in class.

Scottish Cup final best bets and score prediction 1pt Billy McKay to be shown a card at 9/1 (Sky Bet)

0.25pts Mark Ridgers to be shown a card and Inverness double chance at 75/1 (bet365)

0.25pts Mark Ridgers to be shown a card and Inverness double chance at 160/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Celtic 0-1 Inverness (Sky Bet odds: 66/1) Odds correct at 1310 BST (02/06/23)