Saturday night sees the domestic cup in Germany reach its conclusion. Tom Carnduff has a best bet as RB Leipzig face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Football betting tips: DFB-Pokal 2pts Konrad Laimer to have 2+ total shots at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

RB Leipzig's recent form has been sensational, and they have a great chance of concluding their season with silverware as they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the DFB-Pokal. Nine of Leipzig's last ten games across all competitions ended in victory - a run that included a 3-1 win away at Bayern in the league and a 2-0 cup victory over Dortmund. This is a great opportunity for Leipzig to defend their title having won their first Pokal in 21/22. The bookmakers strongly fancy them, with odds-on prices available on success in 90 minutes and 4/11 the best price on them lifting the trophy.

This campaign was another successful one for Leipzig, who have now secured a top four finish in each of their last five seasons. Perhaps surprisingly though, last season's Pokal victory remains their only trophy. They even finished as runners up in the 3. Liga and then the 2. Bundesliga. They know the importance of opportunities such as this if they are to continue establishing themselves as a top club in Germany. We can expect Leipzig to have the better of the opportunities. Only Bayern (18.5) and Dortmund (16.6) averaged more shots (14.8) this season, while they also conceded the fewest shots per away contest (9.8 average). Rather than go with the shorter prices on some players to score, the appeal comes in the 9/4 on KONRAD LAIMER TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS in 90 minutes. CLICK HERE to back Konrad Laimer to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet The midfielder finished the league campaign in strong attacking form with goals coming in wins over Bayern and Schalke, while he had two shots in each of his final three.

Laimer achieved this in 47% of his Bundesliga starts - injury disrupted part of his campaign - and that number includes the season-high three he had in the victory against Frankfurt in February. All of those efforts came from inside the box, and there is every chance he plays a similar role here as Leipzig look to play the contest on the front foot. They've reverted back to the 4-2-2-2 formation after a spell of operating with three at the back, and this system is better suited to allowing Laimer to get forward and have efforts on goal. The make-up of the four in front slightly helps this too, with Leipzig likely to go with Szoboszlai, Olmo, Werner and Nkunku. Laimer can join these as he looks to strike. In a game that Leipzig should win, LAIMER delivers the best value for a couple of shots.

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt best bets and score prediction 2pts Konrad Laimer to have 2+ total shots at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1135 BST (02/06/23)