Celtic earn Old Firm win against Rangers with Kyogo Furuhashi goal

Furuhashi also had chances in the first half, before firing a volley into Jack Butland's bottom corner to give Celtic a lead they held onto until the end , when boos rang out.

The result builds pressure on Rangers boss Michael Beale, but his team will feel they deserved more having hit the back of the net twice in the opening 45 minutes, disallowed both times.

🍀 "What a finish this is from Kyogo! A devastating finish!" Celtic take a dramatic first-half lead at Ibrox!

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers alleviates some of the pressure he was under himself, though there were no away fans in attendance after the visitors cited safety concerns and rejected the offer of tickets.

After just four fixtures, league leaders Celtic are now already four points ahead of their Old Firm rivals.

After the game, Rodgers said: “I understand I have been placed on death watch by the media.

“But whatever the result today I’m an experienced manager now and I’m staying calm. But that’s where you are powerless as a coach.

“For me I understand what we have, I understand what we are missing.

“Until we get the level of player back that will make a difference in some of our games we have to keep working and developing and improving and I have absolutely no doubt we will do that as the season grows.

“But listen, it’s three wins and a draw in the league and some of the games have been good, but we are still piecing together a team which will look a lot more like it by the end of the season.”