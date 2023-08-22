Carney Chukwuemeka has surgery on knee injury and could be out for six weeks

Chelsea have confirmed that Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's defeat to West Ham.
Reports indicate that the midfielder - who scored Chelsea's goal in that contest - will be out for around six weeks.
In a statement, the club outlined: "The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."
Chukwuemeka has started both of their Premier League games this season, with Mauricio Pochettino bringing him further into the first team picture after 14 league appearances in 22/23.
He joined the club last summer after departing Aston Villa, putting pen to paper on a six-year deal.
