Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka has surgery on knee injury and could be out for six weeks

By Tom Carnduff
11:33 · TUE August 22, 2023

Chelsea have confirmed that Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's defeat to West Ham.

Reports indicate that the midfielder - who scored Chelsea's goal in that contest - will be out for around six weeks.

In a statement, the club outlined: "The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

Chukwuemeka has started both of their Premier League games this season, with Mauricio Pochettino bringing him further into the first team picture after 14 league appearances in 22/23.

He joined the club last summer after departing Aston Villa, putting pen to paper on a six-year deal.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS