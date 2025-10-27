Menu icon
wrexham james mcclean

Carabao Cup tips: Wrexham vs Cardiff predictions best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon October 27, 2025 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup

1pt Nathan Broadhead to score anytime at 3/1 (General)

1pt James McClean to be shown a card at 10/3 (Betfred)

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Sunday

TV: ITV1/Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

The fact this match, albeit a Welsh derby, between a Championship and a League One club has been chosen for live broadcast by ITV1 shows the pull Wrexham now have, driven by the hobby fans drawn in by their Disney+ powered ascent up the divisions.

After three successive promotions and another summer spending spree it's been a steady start to life in the second tier. Wrexham sit perfectly in mid-table, as close to the top six as they are the bottom three.

Cardiff are also playing, by the way.

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy
Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy

The Bluebirds top a division characterised by an inconsistency best summed up by their most recent run of three defeats in six League One matches, a sequence of results that has actually seen them climb the table.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by claiming the scalp of Premier League club Burnley, but while Scott Parker carries a reputation for being utterly dismissive of cup competitions, Phil Parkinson could hardly be more different.

Expect Wrexham to draw upon their significant squad depth and name as strong a team as they reasonably can. Given they are in action in the Championship on Friday night, their changes will likely mirror those made in previous rounds.

wrexham james mcclean

NATHAN BROADHEAD, a £10m summer signing from Ipswich, has been in superb form since scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Reading that secured this tie.

The Wales international has scored four times in eight appearances for club and country, but only two of those matches have been starts - he found the net on both those occasions. At 3/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME we should back him to do so.

Another player who has struggled to nail down a place in the regular starting XI is JAMES MCCLEAN.

The experienced left wing-back is always a reliable man for a booking, especially in a derby. With him likely to start here and potentially dealing with the tricky Cardiff right side of Omari Kellyman and Perry Ng, we should take the 10/3 for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Before losing his place this term, McClean had been shown 29 cards in 89 Wrexham appearances.

Odds correct at 1440 GMT (27/10/25)

