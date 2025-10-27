Carabao Cup tips: Wrexham vs Cardiff predictions best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Nathan Broadhead to score anytime at 3/1 (General) 1pt James McClean to be shown a card at 10/3 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Sunday TV: ITV1/Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

The fact this match, albeit a Welsh derby, between a Championship and a League One club has been chosen for live broadcast by ITV1 shows the pull Wrexham now have, driven by the hobby fans drawn in by their Disney+ powered ascent up the divisions. After three successive promotions and another summer spending spree it's been a steady start to life in the second tier. Wrexham sit perfectly in mid-table, as close to the top six as they are the bottom three. Cardiff are also playing, by the way.

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy

The Bluebirds top a division characterised by an inconsistency best summed up by their most recent run of three defeats in six League One matches, a sequence of results that has actually seen them climb the table. Brian Barry-Murphy's side reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by claiming the scalp of Premier League club Burnley, but while Scott Parker carries a reputation for being utterly dismissive of cup competitions, Phil Parkinson could hardly be more different. Expect Wrexham to draw upon their significant squad depth and name as strong a team as they reasonably can. Given they are in action in the Championship on Friday night, their changes will likely mirror those made in previous rounds.