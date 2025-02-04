Carabao Cup tips: Newcastle vs Arsenal best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 18/1 Arsenal to win

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates against Manchester City

If Arsenal were hoping to lull Newcastle into a false sense of security in an effort to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit they aren’t going about it particularly discreetly. That defeat four weeks ago remains the Gunners’ solitary loss in 21 fixtures; to be wholly accurate that run does include a penalty shootout exit to Manchester United in the FA Cup. A 5-1 thrashing of Manchester City on Sunday was a fourth straight win for Mikel Arteta’s team, with 12 goals scored and just two conceded on the way. Newcastle may hold a healthy lead at the halfway stage of this Carabao Cup semi-final, but this tie is far from over. Harsh as it may be on Eddie Howe's men, Liverpool and Tottenham will be hoping they hold on.

What are the best bets?

Alexander Isak was the difference a month ago

The opening leg came at a curious time for both sides, with Arsenal in the midst of a tricky run of fixtures across the Premier League, both domestic cups and the Champions League. Newcastle had won their previous six matches, and having secured victory at the Emirates would go on to win their next two as well. That nine-game streak came to an abrupt end at home to Bournemouth, who ran riot to win 4-1. Respite came away at Southampton but the Magpies were forced to come from behind to win. Fulham then fought back themselves to leave St James’ as 2-1 winners on Saturday.

For ARSENAL to be a healthy bit of odds-against TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES is strange given not only the gap in quality and contrasting form of the teams, but the fact Newcastle would be very happy indeed were they to lose by a single goal in a contest their opponents must win. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal with Sky Bet I wouldn't be at all shocked to see the Gunners turn this tie around and book a place at Wembley, but at the prices the 90 minute bet makes most sense rather than taking on the additional unpredictability of possible extra time or even penalties.

No need to cry for Kai

Another price that looks on the large side is KAI HAVERTZ TO SCORE ANYTIME, perhaps a reflection of the narrative being pushed in an increasingly irksome manner by pundits and interviewers alike. CLICK HERE to back Havertz to score anytime with Sky Bet Unperturbed by facts and instead giving far too much weight to the Arsenal forward missing a penalty in the FA Cup shootout against his beloved Manchester United, Gary Neville’s reaction initially to Havertz' first-half miss and later his second-half goal on Sunday strongly suggested he had ended a prolonged goal drought.

The line of post-match questioning directed at the German and Martin Odegaard by Patrick Davison continued to pedal this lazy analysis. It was Havertz' third goal in five games and 15th of the season in all competitions (all in separate matches) from an expected goals (xG) total of 14.15. He doesn’t take penalties, making it all the more impressive. Over the past 12 months he has only once gone more than three games without scoring, and even that was a four-match spell in April of last year. During that time he's scored 30 goals in 64 appearances for Arsenal and Germany. Take him at an overpriced 13/5 to end his three-day drought on Wednesday; expect plenty of pre-match focus on the header he missed in the first leg, though.

Team news

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Schar, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon. Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.