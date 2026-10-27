Carabao Cup tips: Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Rio Ngumoha to score or assist at 13/10 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: ITV1, Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola

Their opponents Chelsea are pretty obliging on the goals front too, and although Xabi Alonso is beginning to improve the Blues backline, it's tough to oppose goals here. Of the seven games Chelsea had played heading into the international break, three saw at least five goals, which includes a seven goal thriller with Brighton and a 6-3 win over Leeds in the last round of this competition. Since the break, the Blues have netted nine times and conceded three goals in as many games, with two of those coming in the defeat against Tottenham at the weekend. Part of the credit belongs to Alonso but it also has a lot to do with the return of Moises Caicedo. He’s only started three games this term and it coincides with the Blues defensive improvement.

If Caicedo does get the nod on Wednesday, I might be suckered into taking on goals but without the luxury of team news, I am going to steer well clear for the time being. Which leads us onto the minefield which is the starting XI. Clubs of Liverpool’s and Chelsea’s stature rotate for these fixtures, which makes the player specific markets treacherous. Alexander Isak started and scored against Brighton at the weekend. Quotes of 11/8 for him to score anytime look big considering the price of goals at Anfield and the fact the Swede has six in seven Premier League games this season. He’s been sharing his minutes with Lewis Koumas though, who started in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Tottenham in the last round. Bradley Barcola could potentially start and at 5/2 his price to score also appeals but he started against Brighton and came off the bench in the last round. Danny Welbeck should lead the line for the visitors, he’s only started one league game for the Blues but has scored three times in this competition. The problem is, Alonso opted for Morgan Rogers upfront on Sunday in the absence of Joao Pedro and the Blues boss might tinker again here. Nonetheless, the 7/4 about Welbeck to net looks a touch big if he plays. And the same goes for Isak and Barcola.

I’d be surprised if RIO NGUMOHA doesn’t start on Wednesday. He's had to settle for a lesser role in the Premier League but started in the last round of this competition and has started all three of Liverpool’s Champions League games. In four starts in Europe and the League Cup, Ngumoha is yet to score but has provided two assists and the statistics suggest he should continue to make goal contributions. He has completed five key passes (pass leading to a shot), racked up 1.27 xA, created three ‘big chances’ (xG over 0.30), had five shots and generated an xG of 0.26. At 13/10, his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals.