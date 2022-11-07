Brentford v Gillingham

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

The Bees enter this clash off the back of a 2-2 draw away to Nottingham Forest and they’ll feel slightly disappointed as they conceded the equaliser in the 96th minute via an own goal.

That said, boss Thomas Frank was proud of his players and now he will attempt to guide his side into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Brentford have managed to hit the back of the net in five of their seven home league games this season and even with rotation playing a possible role here, they ought to dominate and should have far too much for Gillingham to handle.

The visitors have had a tough time of things in Sky Bet League Two and currently sit just two points clear of the relegation zone. Dropping out of the Football League is an all too real possibility and that’s where they will be focusing all of their attention.

The catalyst behind their poor position is their lack of scoring. They have failed to strike in six of their eight away league games and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they draw a blank once again.

The Gills don’t score enough goals and the step-up in quality of opposition only strengthens the belief that they will more than like fail to hit the back of the net in this clash.

They face a tough trip away to Northampton following this match and a loss here looks likely.

BRENTFORD WINNING TO NIL at 8/11 looks like the standout pick.