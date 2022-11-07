George Gamble picks out his best bets for the midweek action of the Carabao Cup, as we hit the third round stage.
2pts Brentford win to nil v Gillingham at 8/11 (General)
2pts Over 2.5 goals in Arsenal v Brighton at 20/23 (Betfair)
2pts BTTS in West Ham v Blackburn at 21/20 (Quinnbet)
The Bees enter this clash off the back of a 2-2 draw away to Nottingham Forest and they’ll feel slightly disappointed as they conceded the equaliser in the 96th minute via an own goal.
That said, boss Thomas Frank was proud of his players and now he will attempt to guide his side into the next round of the Carabao Cup.
Brentford have managed to hit the back of the net in five of their seven home league games this season and even with rotation playing a possible role here, they ought to dominate and should have far too much for Gillingham to handle.
The visitors have had a tough time of things in Sky Bet League Two and currently sit just two points clear of the relegation zone. Dropping out of the Football League is an all too real possibility and that’s where they will be focusing all of their attention.
The catalyst behind their poor position is their lack of scoring. They have failed to strike in six of their eight away league games and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they draw a blank once again.
The Gills don’t score enough goals and the step-up in quality of opposition only strengthens the belief that they will more than like fail to hit the back of the net in this clash.
They face a tough trip away to Northampton following this match and a loss here looks likely.
BRENTFORD WINNING TO NIL at 8/11 looks like the standout pick.
Arsenal’s momentum has shown no signs of slowing down and confidence will be high after clinching a 1-0 victory away to Chelsea at the weekend and they were well worth their win.
They were the best team overall and showed far more desire.
Now their attention turns to domestic cup action as they welcome Roberto De Zerbi and his Brighton outfit to the Emirates.
Although the Gunners have won every single home match across all competitions so far this term, and of those nine games, seven have featured at least three goals in total and this one looks as though it could be another high-scoring encounter.
Brighton have been involved in some thrillers lately with their last three matches featuring 14 goals in total.
They’ve been on the winning side in their last two and, as expected, under De Zerbi they have shown signs of adopting his philosophy by playing free-flowing attacking football.
We could see some relatively strong lineups for both of these teams but both will look to play on the front foot and OVER 2.5 GOALS at 20/23 makes plenty of appeal.
David Moyes will be concerned about his West Ham side as after two seasons of challenging the top six, they find themselves just two points clear of the drop zone.
They also come into this one after suffering a loss at home to Crystal Palace last time out and their poor run of form has got fans questioning if the right man is in charge.
This match represents a good opportunity to get a win under their belts but they have been far too easy to score against, as evident by the fact that of their 11 home matches across all competitions so far this season, they have kept just three clean sheets.
The visitors are chasing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, but an opportunity to go deep into a cup competition and test themselves against Premier League outfits will be appealing, so a strong lineup could be fielded by boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.
West Ham have been anything but defensively sound this season and Blackburn will believe they can find some joy in an offensive capacity.
However, the hosts have much more quality and have scored in nine of their 11 home outings in all competitions this term.
BOTH TEAMS getting on the SCORESHEET looks a real possibility at 8/11.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (07/11/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.