A review of Wednesday's action in the Carabao Cup, where Manuel Lanzini's first-half strike saw West Ham beat Manchester United.
Manuel Lanzini fired West Ham to their first win at Old Trafford since 2007 as underwhelming Manchester United bowed out of the Carabao Cup in the third round.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were beaten semi-finalists in the last two editions and came into this match fresh from sealing a thrilling 2-1 Premier League win at the London Stadium when the sides met on Sunday.
But three days on it was David Moyes’ men celebrating as Lanzini secured West Ham a rare Old Trafford triumph and Carabao Cup progress as the hosts failed to turn a gamut of shots into a goal in a 1-0 loss.
The Hammers had failed to win on their previous 17 trips to Old Trafford, with Carlos Tevez the last player to score a winner there back in May 2007.
This time Argentinian compatriot Lanzini did the damage, sweeping home after Ryan Fredericks roared past rusty Alex Telles on a night when the sides made a combined 21 changes.
Juan Mata hit the crossbar as the Red Devils looked to level in the first half and West Ham debutant Alphonse Areola helped keep Man United at bay in the second period as an avenue to a first trophy since 2017 closed.
The hosts had 27 shots but could not find a way through, with Andriy Yarmolenko hitting the post in a stretched end to the third-round clash.
It was a disappointing evening for the majority of the 72,468 at Old Trafford, where Solskjaer made 11 changes and Jarrod Bowen was the only survivor from Sunday’s meeting in east London.
Aaron Connolly struck twice to ensure Brighton’s place in the Carabao Cup fourth round after a 2-0 win over Swansea.
The Republic of Ireland international had only one goal to his name in the calendar year before his 33rd-minute deflected strike broke the deadlock at the Amex.
Connolly’s second then followed five minutes later in almost identical fashion as he placed the ball in the far corner beyond Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda.
Swansea hit the woodwork twice in the second half but were unable to force a comeback, unlike their 3-3 draw against Luton at the weekend when they were three goals behind.
Brighton kept their impressive run of form going into the cup despite boss Graham Potter naming an entirely different starting XI from his side’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the weekend.
Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.
The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.
It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.
This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes of Lacazette, Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli and, in the main, Arteta’s fringe players did well.
Arteta insists Lacazette can play a key role for Arsenal this season despite limited opportunities and his contract expiring next summer.
The Frenchman captained the side and was the man to make the breakthrough in the 11th minute, coolly slotting home from the penalty spot after Martinelli had been felled by Nesta Guinness-Walker.
Ademola Lookman’s first goal for Leicester helped fire them to a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at his local side Millwall.
Winger Lookman, who grew up in nearby Peckham, marked his full Foxes debut with the opening goal shortly after half-time.
Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped up the victory with Leicester’s second two minutes from time.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, perhaps mindful of his side’s shaky start to the season, named a strong line-up at The Den despite making eight changes.