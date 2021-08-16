Manchester United 0-1 West Ham

Manuel Lanzini fired West Ham to their first win at Old Trafford since 2007 as underwhelming Manchester United bowed out of the Carabao Cup in the third round.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were beaten semi-finalists in the last two editions and came into this match fresh from sealing a thrilling 2-1 Premier League win at the London Stadium when the sides met on Sunday.

But three days on it was David Moyes’ men celebrating as Lanzini secured West Ham a rare Old Trafford triumph and Carabao Cup progress as the hosts failed to turn a gamut of shots into a goal in a 1-0 loss.

The Hammers had failed to win on their previous 17 trips to Old Trafford, with Carlos Tevez the last player to score a winner there back in May 2007.

This time Argentinian compatriot Lanzini did the damage, sweeping home after Ryan Fredericks roared past rusty Alex Telles on a night when the sides made a combined 21 changes.

Juan Mata hit the crossbar as the Red Devils looked to level in the first half and West Ham debutant Alphonse Areola helped keep Man United at bay in the second period as an avenue to a first trophy since 2017 closed.

The hosts had 27 shots but could not find a way through, with Andriy Yarmolenko hitting the post in a stretched end to the third-round clash.

It was a disappointing evening for the majority of the 72,468 at Old Trafford, where Solskjaer made 11 changes and Jarrod Bowen was the only survivor from Sunday’s meeting in east London.