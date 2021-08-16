Holders Manchester City will travel to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola's side will visit the London Stadium after a comfortable 6-1 victory over Wycombe in the third round - West Ham knocking Manchester United out in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Elsewhere, Chelsea needed penalties to see off Aston Villa and they host another Premier League side in Southampton.
Tottenham also needed spot kicks against Wolves - despite being 2-0 up at one stage - and their reward for victory there is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.
Another all-Premier League encounter sees Arsenal welcome Leeds, while Leicester host Brighton at the King Power Stadium.
Stoke take on Brentford - who hammered Oldham 7-0 in the third round - while Preston face Liverpool at Deepdale.
In the only all-Sky Bet EFL tie, Championship side QPR will take on League One outfit Sunderland.
Ties will be played the week commencing October 25.