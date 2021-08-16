Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City face West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round

Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City to face West Ham; Arsenal draw Leeds

By Sporting Life
22:28 · WED September 22, 2021

Holders Manchester City will travel to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side will visit the London Stadium after a comfortable 6-1 victory over Wycombe in the third round - West Ham knocking Manchester United out in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Chelsea needed penalties to see off Aston Villa and they host another Premier League side in Southampton.

Tottenham also needed spot kicks against Wolves - despite being 2-0 up at one stage - and their reward for victory there is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Another all-Premier League encounter sees Arsenal welcome Leeds, while Leicester host Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

Stoke take on Brentford - who hammered Oldham 7-0 in the third round - while Preston face Liverpool at Deepdale.

In the only all-Sky Bet EFL tie, Championship side QPR will take on League One outfit Sunderland.

Ties will be played the week commencing October 25.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

  • Chelsea v Southampton
  • Arsenal v Leeds
  • Stoke v Brentford
  • West Ham v Manchester City
  • Leicester v Brighton
  • Burnley v Tottenham
  • QPR v Sunderland
  • Preston v Liverpool

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS