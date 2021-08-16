Pep Guardiola's side will visit the London Stadium after a comfortable 6-1 victory over Wycombe in the third round - West Ham knocking Manchester United out in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Chelsea needed penalties to see off Aston Villa and they host another Premier League side in Southampton.

Tottenham also needed spot kicks against Wolves - despite being 2-0 up at one stage - and their reward for victory there is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.