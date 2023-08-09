Carabao Cup results: Wimbledon upset Coventry

Wimbledon beat Coventry in the nights big Carabao Cup upset, and their win also landed a 4/1 bet for Sporting Life followers.
The Dons scored twice in the last 10 minutes to turn the tie on it's head and advance, causing the only real upset on the night.
Elsewhere, Championship sides Bristol City, Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester all beat lower-league opponents with relative ease.
The closest contest of that night that didn't bring an upset was at Cardiff.
The Blue Birds went 2-0 up early against Sky Bet League Two side Colchester only to be pegged back to level by half-time, and the game went to penalties, with the Championship side advancing.
