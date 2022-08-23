Premier League Fulham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Crawley on Tuesday, with the Cottagers being the biggest casualty of the second round.

Marco Silva named a heavily rotated side for the clash, and ultimately went down 2-0 on the night, with the other Premier League sides having no such trouble.

Aston Villa swatted Bolton aside 4-1 thanks to goals from Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings, Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey, while Southampton also won by a three goal scoreline thanks to a 3-0 success at Cambridge with Che Adams helping himself to another brace.

Brentford won 2-0 at Colchester thanks to goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Bech Sorensen, Demarai Gray's first half goal was enough to see Everton edge past Fleetwood.

Nottingham Forest hammered Grimsby 3-0 with Sam Surridge netting twice, Crystal Palace scored twice in the final 20 minutes through Odsonne Edouard and a penalty from Luka Milivojevic to beat Oxford 2-0 and Wolves held on for a 2-1 win at home to Preston in a game which saw Raul Jimenez start and score as he battles back from injury.

Bournemouth and Leicester were far less comfortable as they progressed past Norwich and Stockport on penalties, the Cherries scoring in the 92nd minute to take the game to spot-kicks while the Foxes were held to a goalless 90 minutes.