James Cantrill picks out his best bets for the first round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup, with bets ranging from 10/11 to 8/1.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2pts Derby to beat Mansfield at 14/9 (SBK) or 6/4 (General) 2pts Birmingham Double Chance vs Norwich at 11/8 (Coral) 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Plymouth vs Peterborough at 10/11 (Bet365) 0.5pts George Moncur To Score Anytime in Forest Green vs Leyton Orient at 8/1 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Mansfield v Derby Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Mansfield 17/10 | Draw 11/5 | Derby 6/4 Nigel Clough’s record in this competition suggests he is not exactly its biggest advocate of the EFL Cup. Mansfield Town’s boss has overseen a combined total of ten first round fixtures as Derby, Sheffield United, Burton Albion and Stags manager winning just four times. The majority of these first round games have come against lower league opposition- seven to be exact- meaning Clough’s sides often go into these fixtures as favourites but fail to do the business. Last campaign, Clough made four changes for his side's first round fixture and were subsequently knocked out by Preston. Tonight's hosts are a division below Derby, which is why the 14/9 about an away win takes my fancy. The 6/4 available across the other bookmakers is certainly worth taking as well. CLICK HERE to back Derby to Win with Sky Bet Score prediction: Mansfield 0-3 Derby (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)

Norwich v Birmingham Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Norwich 4/7 | Draw 29/10 | Birmingham 17/4 Dean Smith’s stint in Norfolk has gotten off to a stuttering start, since he took charge, the Canaries have lost 20 of the 32 games he has overseen. The losing mentality developed in their disastrous top flight campaign last season looks to have festered into this one. Two games in and the ante-post Championship favourites still await their first win domestically. It is worth noting that Smith boasted an impressive first round record in this competition at Aston Villa. His side the three games he took charge of by an aggregate score 15-2, however, he often rang the changes. In the 0-6 victory over Barrow, Smith made ten changes, though could still field an XI that featured the likes of Cameron Archer, Matt Targett, Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi. Smith has confirmed he will shuffle his deck for the trip of the Blues but he does not have the same squad depth at his disposal as he did at Villa. This combined with the dismal mood at Carrow Road is why I fancy backing the visitors DOUBLE CHANCE at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Birmingham Double Chance with Sky Bet Score prediction: Norwich 1-2 Birmingham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Plymouth v Peterborough Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Plymouth 6/5 | Draw 5/2 | Peterborough 19/10 Plymouth and Peterborough will be getting well acquainted with one another in the next few days, this clash at Home Park the first of two games this week between the pair on the southwest coast. When these two play, goals are usually rife with 18 scored over the last six head-to-heads. Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 10/11 with Bet365 certainly appeals, especially considering the start Posh have made to the domestic campaign. Grant McCann’s men top League One’s charts for goals scored with six having put three past both Cheltenham and Morecambe in their opening two games. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Score prediction: Plymouth 2-2 Peterborough (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Forest Green v Leyton Orient Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Forest Green 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Leyton Orient 29/10 GEORGE MONCUR’s price of 8/1 to SCORE ANYTIME is huge. Over the course of his career, he has found the net 46 times giving him a goals per 90 average of 0.24 and based on that, anything over 4/1 would be worth a punt. The creative midfielder looked keen to make an impact on his Leyton Orient debut racking up five shots and scoring from the spot. Moncur is likely to be carry on as the O’s set piece taker and, crucially for this bet, looks to have adopted a shoot on sight philosophy this season. The only potential issue is if the former Hull City man will start or not. Richie Wellens has being know to rotate in this competition which could see our man dropped to the bench. CLICK HERE to back George Moncur to Score Anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: Forest Green 3-1 Leyton Orient (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct 1545 BST (08/08/22)