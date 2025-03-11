Carabao Cup final tips: Liverpool vs Newcastle best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 37/1 Liverpool to win

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle players will have been rubbing their hands together on Tuesday night as Liverpool and PSG took lumps out of each other at Anfield in an enthralling 120 minutes of Champions League football. Having already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury and Ibrahima Konate with what appeared to be cramp, the Reds were knocked out on penalties, meaning there would be no elation to help suppress the extra fatigue. With that round-of-16 exit comes extra pressure, too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing on Sunday

As fantastic as Arne Slot's maiden campaign has been, with their march towards the Premier League title now an inevitability, it's hard to shake the feeling that defeat on Sunday would leave things a little empty. Perhaps unsurprisingly then, the money has come in for Newcastle this week. From a general 5/1 to win in 90 minutes they're now 15/4. But the Magpies are not without both their own pressures and their own problems.

Newcastle are without the banned Anthony Gordon

It is 56 years since Newcastle last lifted a major trophy, beating Hungarian side Ujpest over two legs in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final. It was 1955 when they last won a domestic cup final. They have since lost three FA Cup and two League Cup finals, most recently to Manchester United in 2023. Key trio Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall are all missing on Sunday; far more significant to them than Alexander-Arnold's absence is to Liverpool.

What are the best bets?

Liverpool were 1/2 with Newcastle 9/2 when they met at Anfield in the top flight only three weeks ago. The visitors were outclassed. In what turned out to be a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' in December, both Newcastle and the draw were priced at 3/1 with Liverpool 3/4 for a win they were only denied in stoppage time when a glaring Caoimhin Kelleher error allowed Fabian Schar to head into an unguarded net. As they will be on Sunday, the Reds were without both Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley.

Jarell Quansah is set to start at right-back

With Konate also injured, Arne Slot surprisingly chose to play Jarell Quansah at right-back and Joe Gomez in the middle; the perfect dress rehearsal as it turns out.

Liverpool look the value With LIVERPOOL stronger than they were that day, and Newcastle significantly weaker, backing them in one way or other is advised given the prices available. For some, 4/6 will be enough to get such a strong team onside, but instead we're taking it alongside UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 13/8.

Low-scoring finals the norm

Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle's winner on Monday

Newcastle showed signs of being back somewhere near their resolute best in winning a drab game at West Ham on Monday. Whether they set up with a similar formation, move Joelinton to the left of the front three or play a back five as they did in the second leg of their semi-final against Arsenal, it feels highly likely Howe's aim will be to patiently frustrate but spring into life when the opportunity is there.

The last six Carabao Cup finals have involved three goals or fewer, with five of those going UNDER 2.5 GOALS, four involving UNDER 1.5 and half ending goalless after 90 minutes.

CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 goals with Sky Bet

Backing those two unders lines at 5/4 and 19/5 is advised, as is taking NO GOALSCORER at an enormous 14/1, a selection that still pays out if an own goal is scored in the game.

Centre-stage for Salah in some way

MOHAMED SALAH was in tears on Tuesday night, with it possible he has played his final European game for the club. He, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season, with none seemingly any closer to new deals. Should Salah leave he will do so after perhaps his best campaign, already registering an incredible 56 goal involvements (32 goals, 24 assists) this term. With emotions running high on what could be his farewell Wembley appearance, backing him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is worth chancing at 10/1. The Egyptian is by some way the biggest-priced player to be booked, understandable given how rarely he is.

Mo Salah celebrates against Southampton

But the circumstances are to our advantage, with Salah's cards usually coming in celebration after scoring in a big game or from the penalty spot, or when frustration gets the better of him against an obdurate opponent, all of which are in play here.

Team news Liverpool are without Alexander-Arnold after he injured his ankle against PSG on Tuesday, meaning Quansah is likely to start. Konate should be ok after limping off with what appeared to be cramp. Newcastle are without injured trio Hall, Botman and Jamaal Lascelles as well the suspended Gordon.

Harvey Barnes is most likely to start on the left wing, but Howe could choose to move Joelinton there instead and play an extra central midfielder, or start with a back five.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz. Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.